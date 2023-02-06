This week’s Time Capsule looks at a jail break, the Hospital Authority, fiscal 1974 budgets and a conviction in a double slaying.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Feb. 8, 1923 edition of The Cobb County Times reported that two prisoners awaiting trial sawed their way to freedom through a window of their cell on the ground floor of the Cobb County Jail overnight the Friday before. The men were last seen in their cell at 11 p.m. and their absence was discovered the next morning. The prisoners sawed their way through a bar on each of the two steel gratings, barely leaving room for a man's body to pass through. Two other prisoners in the cell, when awakened on Saturday morning, declared they knew nothing of the escape plot.
Burglars, suspected of being the escaped convicts, were reported as having broken in overnight at Marietta High School and the Waterman Street School the Wednesday before. Several desks of the teachers at the Haynes Street School were rifled through, but nothing of value was missing. A watch belonging to Mrs. Horace Field was stolen from the Waterman Street School, while $50 in cash in the superintendent's desk was overlooked. The thieves were routed from the high school by a janitor. The janitor was entering the front door and the thieves left through a rear window, crossing a garden at the back of the building before making their escape down a side street.
75 years ago ...
The Wednesday, Feb. 4, 1948 edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that most of the $4,000 worth of chenille machinery stolen the Monday before from Fay Nolan in Acworth had been recovered by Dalton Police. No trace was found of the two-ton truck on which the machinery had been loaded. The 1947 Dodge was also stolen from Nolan's business where it had been left for unloading after a late trip to Atlanta.
♦ ♦ ♦
Telephone poles and guy wires, formerly used by Georgia Power inter-urban street cars within Smyrna's city limits, were reported in the Friday, Feb. 6, 1948 edition as being given to the city by Atlanta Northern Lines, purchasers of the property. The poles and wires were to be sold as salvage. Money from the sale would go to the Volunteer Fireman's fund, according to Smyrna Mayor Lorena Pace Pruitt.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Marietta City Council was reported in the Sunday, Feb. 8, 1948 edition as ratifying dissolution of the old Hospital Authority on Feb. 2, 1948 and electing a new five-man board to work with the county in completing the hospital project. Elected to two-year terms on the new board were Dwight L. Vaughan, J. Bolan Glover III, Mrs. Robert Suhr and P.G. Smith. James J. Travis was named for a one-year term. The resolution, presented by Councilman Bill Hardy and seconded by Herman Brinkley, suggested that the county appoint a four-man board to serve two-years and that the county and city then alternate each year in naming a member to serve one year. Under terms of the resolution, the hospital would be completed jointly by both participating sub-divisions, each of which will share equitably "the financial expenditures and obligations, present, past and future."
50 years ago ...
The Sunday, Feb. 4, 1973 edition reported the following:
♦Georgia Sen. Sam Nunn told the Outstanding Young Man banquet of the Marietta Jaycees at the Atlanta Country Club the Friday before that President Richard Nixon was violating the U.S. Constitution by refusing to spend funds appropriated by the Congress. He also decried the erosion of legislative authority, but Nunn placed the blame for it on both the President and the Congress.
Cobb County real estate broker and Chamber of Commerce official Robert A. "Bob" Rushton was tapped at the event as the Outstanding Young Man of the Year. The award ceremony, which had about 200 people in attendance, focused on five Outstanding Young Men nominees. The other four were Rev. J. Chester Gray III of St. James Episcopal Church; Neil Barfield, a vice president at Cobb Exchange Bank; realtor Johnny Isakson; and Southern Bell District Manager Terry Hobbs.
♦Gov. Jimmy Carter, in a United Press International article, cautioned the House and Senate appropriations committees the day before to think twice before slashing his $1.66 billion budget for the 1974 fiscal year.
♦James Edward Creamer took the stand in his own defense the day before and staunchly denied any connection with the brutal double slaying of two prominent Cobb County pathologists. Creamer, explaining a bullet which had played a key part in the prosecution's case against him, said he was shot during an attempted armed robbery in College Park and not at the home of the two doctors. Creamer was on trial for the May 7, 1971 murders of Drs. Warren and Rosina Matthews at their home on Lower Roswell Road.
The next day, Creamer's defense attorneys were mulling over an appeal of his conviction and death sentence for the murders. He was convicted and sentenced by an 11-man, one-woman jury after nearly a day of deliberation. He was found guilty of four counts of murder, two counts of premeditated murder and two counts of murder committed during the commission of a felony - armed robbery. After a separate 90-minute session to decide a verdict, the jury brought in the sentence of death by electrocution.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Wednesday, Feb. 7, 1973 edition reported that President Nixon's proposed budget for fiscal 1974, if approved without alteration by Congress, would provide defense contracts totaling $285 million for Marietta's Lockheed-Georgia plant. As presented to Congress, Nixon's budget called for the purchase of 43 C-130 Hercules transports from Lockheed-Georgia, including 36 for the Air Force, five for the U.S. Navy, another specially designed C-130 for the Navy and one for the U.S. Department of Commerce. Nixon also asked for $43 million for C-5 funding that would be used for the production of spare parts for the Galaxy, which was then being flown by the Military Airlift Command.
