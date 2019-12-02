This week’s Time Capsule looks at a hog auction, Vietnam, gun shipments, Lockheed and fires.
100 years ago …
The Thursday, Dec. 4, 1919, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that "the old Stanley Place" had been purchased by the Marietta Knitting Company.
The home was to be converted into apartments with "club rooms, a cafe and other modern conveniences" for female employees. The property's 20 acres would be "under cultivation and products from the garden" would go directly to the home's dinner table.
♦ ♦ ♦
The need for a new public library was the topic of discussion by Rotarian Adrian V. Cortelyou at the bi-weekly luncheon held in the Kennesaw House.
Cortelyou presented information about the current public library and gave a brief history on it. At the time, there were 7,000 books in use and the income from the $2 yearly membership made it impossible to increase the number of books or the subscriptions of desired publications.
♦ ♦ ♦
An item reprinted from the Acworth Post stated that the city had rarely ever had a case on the Superior Court's calendar and that the section held an "enviable reputation of being made up of law-abiding citizens."
♦ ♦ ♦
The Railroad Commission of Georgia was reported as saying that it would continue The Dixie Flyer passenger stops in Marietta for the time being. Because of improper advertising of a hearing to discontinue the stop, the commission was forced to schedule a new hearing for later in the month and continue service until then.
♦ ♦ ♦
There was a full-page advertisement announcing a public auction on Dec. 10, 1919, of high grade hogs at B.F. Johnson's farm, which was 2 1/2 miles from Smyrna.
Johnson, who had sold his farm, was selling 100 head of registered Poland Chinas, 100 head of registered Hampshires and 100 head of mixed breed Poland China-Hampshires. Also included in the sale were Long Wonder and World's Giant, which were "two of the leading herd boars in the South," 50 head of summer pigs from those boars, 15 head of mules, several Holstein cows and calves along with farm implements.
♦ ♦ ♦
On the editorial page of the Friday, Dec. 5, 1919, edition of The Marietta Journal, the editors published the following item from the Commerce Observer:
"When judges put liquor sellers and liquor makers on the chaingang you'll note a decrease in the business of moonshiners and bootleggers. A nominal fee amounts to nothing in deterring men from violating the Prohibition laws."
The editors responded to this by saying: "The whiskey dealers simply consider fines as a mild form of taxation, and the courts seem to look at it the same way."
♦ ♦ ♦
An advertisement for Rogers, a grocery store with locations at 101 Church Street and 104 Cherokee Street, both in Marietta, listed the following sale items — 10 pounds of sweet potatoes for 19 cents, a 1-pound cake for 10 cents, three loaves of bread for 25-cents, a three-pound can of apples for 17 cents and "fat" mackerels for 17 cents each.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the News From Our Correspondents column, Gipsy — the Kennesaw section correspondent — reported on a fatal car wreck near the Ashburn the Wednesday before.
Killed in the wreck was Henry Roberts of Canton.
J.G. Lewis and Frank Lewis, who were injured in the wreck, had just arrived in the section on Thanksgiving morning and were improving at home.
50 years ago …
Spec. Roy Edward Fickling, 20, of Marietta was reported in the Monday, Dec. 1, 1969, Marietta Daily Journal as having been killed in Vietnam.
A medic, Fickling had been in country for a month. He was believed to have been killed while administering aid to his comrades.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the Wednesday, Dec. 3, 1969, paper it was reported that “Mitchell L. WerBell III, a mustachioed gun expert” who lived on a 60-acre farm outside of Powder Springs, said the day before that the Air Force had delayed shipments to him of Communist weapons that had been captured in Vietnam.
WerBell said the guns were intended for display in military museums. He said that the two shipments of machine guns and other automatic weapons, given to him by South Vietnamese officials, were sitting under embargo at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
Also that day, it was reported that a 1.8-mile stretch of the Marietta Loop from Franklin Road to Roswell Road was complete and the county was holding up its opening until traffic signals could be installed at two intersections. Another eight-mile leg of the Loop from Roswell Road to Wallace Road was expected to be completed by October 1970.
♦ ♦ ♦
F.A. “Al” Cleveland, vice president of advanced programs at the Lockheed Georgia Company, was reported in the Thursday, Dec. 4, 1969, paper as being named the corporate vice president of engineering and would assume his new duties in Burbank, California.
A 23-year veteran of Lockheed, Cleveland joined Lockheed-Georgia in 1956 as preliminary design division engineer. He subsequently served as chief advanced design engineer, assistant chief engineer and engineering program manager for the C-141.
In 1964, Cleveland moved to the C-5 program and became deputy program manager later that year. He was named vice president for advanced programs in 1967.
Also that day, it was reported that firemen had been battling hundreds of grass fires that had destroyed several thousands of dollars in valuable Cobb County woodlands that fall.
The drop in humidity and increased winds had wreaked havoc on area firemen. In the past week, fire officials believed that they had battled an average of 35 woods, brush and leaf fires every day.