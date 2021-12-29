This week’s Time Capsule looks at car accidents, fireworks, whiskey and a stabbing.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Dec. 29, 1921, edition of The Marietta Journal ran on the front page a story about how Willie Walker, 14, son of W.S. Walker of Austell, was run over and instantly killed the Wednesday morning before by a Buick Six Touring Car driving between 50-60 miles per hour. Walker was resting by the side of Bankhead Highway, about one mile east of Austell, after riding his bicycle with two or three companions.
A three hour coroner's inquest held that Thursday returned a verdict of murder against Herbert Sauls, son of a wealthy merchant of Atlanta, as the driver of the car; and Reggie and Rex Moss of Mableton, who were occupants. The trio were held under $1,000 bonds each.
♦ ♦ ♦
A second front page story reported that H.N. Buxton and Maggie Gorman, both well known Atlanta residents, were killed the Sunday before by a fast moving southbound Louisville & Nashville passenger train as the car they were riding in crossed Polk Street in Marietta.
Eye witnesses said the victims were unaware of the approaching train and there wasn't a guard or signal apparatus at the crossing to give warning. The car was hit squarely by the train's engine and hurled some distance down the track before being smashed to pieces.
♦ ♦ ♦
The following criminal incidents occurred in Marietta during the holidays:
♦Attorney Guy Roberts was shot with blanks by Guy Washington, a young boy who was playing pranks the Saturday before.
♦Whiskey guzzling Grant Miller was reported as having told every man in a pool room how "happy and big his Christmas was" as he "frequently interspersed his drinking of shine with pistol target practice."
♦Grant Reaves was discovered on Christmas Eve night wandering around Brumby's Corner with a Colt .45 automatic pistol.
♦John Henry Dobbs was shot in the hand, arm and neck with "a 32-20 Colts" by Tommy Hord on Reynolds Street the Saturday before.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Masonic bodies of Marietta were reported as playing Santa Claus to the prisoners of the Cobb County Jail and the convict camp on Christmas Eve. Len C. Baldwin, representing the Blue Lodge; J.J. Daniell, representing the Chapter; George L. Northcutt, representing the Council; and R.J. Hancock, representing the Commandery, distributed 115 packages amongst the prisoners. Daniell also "brought them a ray of hope and encouragement and persuaded them to live a righteous law-abiding life when they regained their freedom."
75 years ago ...
The following items appeared in the Friday, Dec. 27, 1946, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal:
♦The race for Mayor of Powder Springs promised to be a hotly contested affair following a fireworks display on Christmas Eve that was seen as "a gesture of disapproval" of candidate Albert M. Henry. Tempers were said to have flared with the exploding firecrackers when Henry came out of his store with a shotgun and attempted to break up the "celebration."
According to witnesses, Henry was pushed back through the store's door and someone threw a smoke bomb through his window. A dozen prominent Powder Springs residents were arrested and released on bond by Sheriff Harry Scoggins on a riot warrant. Henry was seeking office on a reform ticket, whose main plank was the regulation of liquor traffic.
♦"A youthful firecracker tosser" was blamed for setting fire to a 40-bale truckload of cotton on Bankhead Highway in Austell. The truck driver stopped when he noticed the roaring blaze in his rear view mirror. The damages were estimated at $6,500.
♦The Walker Street home of Marie Butler caught fire on Christmas night after an oil heater explosion. Smyrna firemen and volunteers quickly formed a bucket brigade that extinguished the flames. Due to Smyrna's water shortage, the pressure was not strong enough for the use of the fire hose.
♦"Over indulgence in Christmas 'spirits'" on the part of Paul Strickland of Marietta resulted in the serious injury to his wife and the loss of her left eye the Wednesday before. Strickland was booked on charges of drunk and disorderly conduct pending the outcome of the condition of his wife, who was undergoing treatment at Grady Hospital in Atlanta. Mrs. Strickland was beaten about the head with a heavy weapon that arresting officers described as "a window weight."
50 years ago ...
Off-duty Capt. C.W. Elliott was reported in the Tuesday, Dec. 28, 1971, edition as having been stabbed on Christmas night as he tried to break up a street scuffle - moments before he planned to enjoy Christmas dinner with his relatives in the Elizabeth section, just north of Marietta.
Before Elliott sat down, he saw a fight out in the street a block away at the corner of Turner Road and Cockburn Avenue. The fight began when a passing motorist asked the Cartersville man to move his car out of the street. The detective said that a group of people then jumped the motorist.
While the unarmed officer broke up the fight, one of the attackers tried to cut Elliott's back. The blade, however, only sliced his clothes - including his new Christmas shirt - instead of his skin. When he turned around, Elliott was then stabbed in the left abdomen by a 23-year-old Cartersville man. Cobb Police arrived moments later and ended the affair.
Despite the 30 stitches and a nine-inch gash on his abdomen, Marietta's head of detectives was back on duty on Monday, Dec. 27, 1971.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.