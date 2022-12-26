This week’s Time Capsule looks at fires, a shooting, the funeral for Harry S. Truman, the Vietnam War and a murder suspect.
75 years ago ...
The Thursday, Jan. 1, 1948, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported the following:
♦Mrs. Odene Johnson, Marietta city clerk for over 20 years, was finishing her last day of service following her recent resignation to the council. Johnson began working for the city in April 1927 and was made acting clerk in 1934, when the late W.C. Carriker was stricken ill. She had served as clerk since 1936. Johnson also tendered her resignation to the Board of Lights and Water Works, where she served as secretary-treasurer. She told the Journal that she enjoyed her work with the city very much and disclosed plans for a "much needed vacation."
♦The nation's railroads were to go into 1948 with permission to raise current freight rates another 10%. The Interstate Commerce Commission authorized the increase. President William T. Farley of the Association of American Railroads hailed the action as the best railroad news of the year and said the boosts could go into effect within in a week.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Sunday, Jan. 4, 1948, paper reported:
♦Cobb County went through December 1947 with only six forest fires and $31 in estimated losses, but it started off the new year with a devastating blaze the Thursday before at Mableton Lumber Company. Several thousand feet of cut timber was lost in a fire that swept the yard and could easily have destroyed nearby homes if it weren't for the volunteer firefighters. The fire was reported at 5 a.m. and broke out in a pile of sawdust and shavings near the drying kiln. The destroyed timber was mostly green pine. A steady south wind was believed to have saved several houses just west of the yard. There were also four small fires later that Thursday morning on Sweat Mountain, burning about one acre of timberland in northeast Cobb before blowing north in Cherokee. These fires were believed to have been set by hunters in an attempt to run out rabbits. The home of Ettie McGinnis at Richardson Crossing, three miles south of Marietta on the old Atlanta Highway, was threatened the Friday before by a sedge brush fire. A ranger happened by in the county's fire-fighting jeep and cut off the blaze before it reached the home. It was believed that fire started from a railroad locomotive's spark.
♦In the "City Briefs" column on the front page, two injuries were reported. The first casualty of 1948 was Cobb County officer Charles Gifford, who sprained his ankle just after midnight the Wednesday before when he slipped off a curb while shooting fireworks with his son at their Marietta home. D.C. Moon, a well-known city worker, sustained a double fracture to his left leg late that Friday night before when he stepped out front of an automobile on East Park Square in Marietta. The driver was released without charges.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Monday, Jan. 5, 1948, paper reported:
♦Joe Hobbey, a former Marietta resident who was a border patrolman in Texas, was shot and seriously injured by smugglers the Friday before. Hobbey was patrolling the border near Crystal City, Texas when the shooting occurred. Jack Smith, another patrolman who telegraphed the Journal on Jan. 5, said that Hobbey was still alive at that moment but only had a "one chance in a thousand" of surviving.
♦The death and funeral of Augustus Kenan White, 81, a prominent Mariettan, was reported. White died the Saturday before in Marietta Hospital and his funeral was Jan. 5 at St. James Episcopal Church with burial in the church's cemetery. White was a pioneer in railroads in the area, having been engineer and fireman on the old Atlanta-Knoxville line, which later became the Louisville and Nashville Railroad, and on the first steam-drawn street cars in Atlanta. He retired 50 years earlier from the railroad business after an injury in a train accident. For 35 years, he operated a sheet metal and plumbing business in Marietta and was associated for a time with Schillings' Hardware on Marietta Square. He was a member of Marietta's old volunteer fire department and at various times operated the city's first ice cream parlor and a skating rink. His grandfather was Augustus Holmes Kenan, who garnered a reputation as one of the state's great lawyers.
50 years ago ...
The Thursday, Dec. 28, 1972, paper carried a United Press International story about the funeral for President Harry S. Truman. The 21-hour period during which the body of the 33rd President lay in state ended at noon that day and was moved 150 feet to the auditorium of the Truman Library for the funeral three hours later. Thousands of people — rich and poor, famous and unknown, workers in dungarees and aprons, and people carrying babies — slowly filed by his closed casket during the final goodbye. In death, as in life, Truman's desire for simplicity prevailed. His state funeral, embellished with only military flourishes, taps and a 21-gun salute, was a modest tribute from a grateful nation.
♦ ♦ ♦
Another United Press International story in the Friday, Dec. 29, 1972, paper announced that President Richard Nixon ordered a brief New Year's Day pause in the full-scale bombing of North Vietnam. The U.S. command also announced the loss of four more American planes downed in the raids. With the most intensive American bombing of the Vietnam War in its 11th day, sources said Nixon would halt the attack for 24 hours, which was shorter than the unannounced 36-hour Christmas pause. The Viet Cong had already declared a 24-hour truce for the new year. U.S. command said at least 12 more American fliers were missing in the warplanes, one of them another B52 bomber. The losses brought the official tally since the air war resumed over the North to at least 26 American aircraft shot down — including 15 of the $8 million B52s — and four U.S. fliers killed, five wounded and at least 76 others missing.
♦ ♦ ♦
Cobb County detectives were reported in the Sunday, Dec. 31, 1972, paper as having arrested an eighth suspect in the Matthews murder case. Mary Ann Nautus of Mobile, Alabama was arrested the day before in Savannah on a murder warrant. Cobb Detective Maj. Jesse Cooper went to Savannah the Friday before to question Nautus about her possible involvement in the May 7, 1971 slaying of Dr. Warren B. Matthews and his wife, Dr. Rosina Vencenzi Matthews. Nautus was arrested in a Savannah bar, The Chance R. The arrest of Nautus brought the total arrests in the case to seven, with one warrant for Charles Roberts still outstanding.
