This week’s Time Capsule looks at accidental shootings, car accidents, a murder and a teen driving curfew.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Dec. 1, 1921, edition of The Marietta Journal reported on the front page two gun accidents.
The first occurred when Luther Nix of the Mt. Bethel community was out hunting the day before Thanksgiving. Nix was said to have accidentally dropped his shotgun and in the attempt to catch it caused the weapon to discharge its entire load into the side of his face. Nix, who was in the woods about two miles from home, was killed instantaneously.
The second incident occurred when Raymond Gaines of Kennesaw Mountain shot himself in the leg while oiling a pistol. Gaines received care in Atlanta until the Thursday before when he was brought home and placed in the hands of Dr. Elder.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Powder Springs correspondent reported Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Oglesby held a tacky party Thanksgiving evening. Mary Bell Legg won a large stick of red-striped candy for being dressed the tackiest. Legg was dressed in a 25-year-old wedding dress.
75 years ago ...
The Tuesday, Dec. 3, 1946, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported the following:
♦Two accidents involving cars and pedestrians that resulted in broken legs for the victims happened within the span of 30 minutes the day before in different sections of Cobb County.
The first accident involved a Fitzhugh Lee student, who was struck by a truck as she was crossing the highway in front of the school. The driver was quoted as saying he saw the girl jump out into the road, but couldn't stop in time.
The second accident involved a state highway employee, who was pouring tar into cracks on the Four-Lane Highway - now known as U.S. Highway 41 - when he was struck by a speeding car.
♦Another story that day from the United Press reported that Georgia Gov. Ellis Arnall was on his way to being a best-selling author. Arnall was informed that his book, "The Shore Dimly Seen," had gone into its third printing in less than a month. The book, published by Lippincott Company, had recently been selected by former Undersecretary of State Sumner Welles as one of the three best choices as a Christmas book.
50 years ago ...
The Thursday, Dec. 2, 1971, edition of the paper reported that the U.S. Navy honored a Roswell man that day for saving the life of a drowning Marine - over 30 years earlier. Thomas M. Sheets was given the Navy's seventh highest heroism award for rescuing a home-bound serviceman from the freezing Wang Po River in China on May 19, 1940. The skipper of the ship on which Sheets served at the time of the incident began the award procedure, but the abrupt outbreak of World War II halted it. The procedure was started anew in 1970 when Sheets discovered the old medal recommendation among his papers.
♦ ♦ ♦
A 29-year-old Marietta woman was reported in the Sunday, Dec. 5, 1971, paper as being charged with murder after Cobb Police found the bullet-riddled body of her husband in the couple's bedroom. Linda Faye Bray was charged with shooting her husband, Robert Henry Bray, while he was in bed the night before. A police report stated that the man had been shot five times in the head and back with a .22-caliber pistol.
25 years ago ...
Vinings developer and Galleria authority member Kim King, who had just made millions from a land sale to his own board, was reported in the Tuesday, Dec. 3, 1996, paper as proposing a major development on an adjacent piece of land in the Platinum Triangle. King's plans were for a 399,000-squarefoot, 19-story office tower; a 475-room, 19-story hotel; and a 10-level, 1,925-space parking garage on a 6.7-acre tract off Interstate 75 in the heart of the Platinum Triangle. The speculative development had already been recommended for approval by the Atlanta Regional Commission and Cobb County. The development was estimated to create 2,058 jobs. The land was owned by the estate of A. Thornton Kennedy, an Atlanta philanthropist whose family owned the land where the $71 million Kennedy Interchange was under construction.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Wednesday, Dec. 4, 1996, paper reported that when four teens from Campbell High School burned to death in an early morning crash in Smyrna in September 1996, Cobb Rep. Randy Sauder, who lived less than a mile from the accident scene, wondered why teenagers needed to be out so late on the roads. Just a few weeks later, three Sprayberry High School students were killed in a late-night car accident after striking a tree in an east Cobb neighborhood. In response, Rep. Sauder authorized legislation that restricted teenagers in Georgia from driving between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. as a means to curb the recent rash of deadly teenage accidents.
