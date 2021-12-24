This week’s Time Capsule looks at letters to Santa, rabid dogs and a Christmas wreath eating goat.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Dec. 22, 1921, edition of The Marietta Journal ran on Page 3 some letters to Santa Claus. Below are a sampling:
♦”Dear Santa Claus: I want a pup tent, canteen, mess kit, and an army-belt. I want an air gun too. I want some candy and fruit, too. — Pat Bishop P.S. — I want a football.”
♦”Dear Santa Claus: I am a little boy and I don’t want you to forget me this Christmas, with a hammer, tricycle, rubber ball, some candy and nuts. I’ll extend to you my appreciation in advance if you will do this. — Aubrey Dean Hamilton”
♦”Dear Santa Claus: I will write you to let you know what I want. I am going to school and mind my teacher and I think you ought to bring me what I ask for. I want a little set of dishes and a little trunk. I am a little girl eight years old and I mind my parents. I am in the fourth reader and please bring me some fruit and some nuts. I will close now. Your little friend, Hattie Davis.”
♦”Dear Santa: As it is almost Xmas I will write you about what I want. Please bring me a wrist watch, a pair of gloves and lots of fruits and candy, and please don’t forget my mama, and bring her something nice. — Josepine Harris.”
♦”My Dear Old Santa: I am a little girl and I thought I would tell you what I want you to bring me. I want a piano, a ring and a doll and please bring my Papa a knife, for I lost his old one getting broom straw. — Rosa Harris.”
♦”Dear Santa: I am a little boy, eight years old, but will be nine on Dec. 20th. I go to school at Salem. I want you to please bring me a cap pistol and some candy and fruits and a rubber ball. Santa, I have a little brother named Marvin, and he wants you to please bring him a toy pistol, a rubber ball, candy and fruits and a horn and last but not least, a primmer, so he can start school next year. — Leonard Cunningham, Marietta, Ga., Route 5.”
♦”Dear Santa Clause: I am a big fat boy four years old and weigh fifty one pounds, so I’m nearly as big as you Santa Clause! I want you to bring me a kiddie kar, a little rake, hoe and shovel with a little bucket. I want a little automobile that will run about, but I want a tricycle worst of all and please Santa Clause, don’t forget my little sister, Aranna. She wants lots of things too. Hoping that you will get around to see all the children. Your little boy, Charles Watson.”
75 years ago ...
The Wednesday, Dec. 18, 1946, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal had the following stories:
♦Jack R. Canady of Atlanta was arrested the Saturday before on possession of untaxed whiskey. Canady was caught by city officers Ernest Sanders and Jesse Cooper after a five-mile chase on the Four-Lane Highway, now known as U.S. Highway 41. Confiscated were 60 gallons of liquor and a 1942 Mercury.
♦The Standard and Gulf Oil gas stations on Butler Street in Marietta were burglarized the night before. Over $10 in change was taken from an unlocked safe at the Standard and, according to Police Chief Harold Griggs, “the thief tried to punch the safe at the Gulf station, but did a poor job” and left empty-handed.
♦The male black dog that bit Juno Pruitt of Smyrna the day before was found to be rabid and shot, according to a report made by Cobb Health Commissioners Dr. J.E. Lester. In addition to biting Mrs. Pruitt, the dog also bit William Wallace, 14, of Smyrna. Both victims were undergoing rabies treatments.
The following day’s paper, Thursday, Dec. 19, 1946, reported a second rabid dog was found in the vicinity of Marietta. The dog owned by Mrs. Bill Mooney of Bell’s Ferry Road became rabid and bit several other dogs before it was killed by a posse. Mrs. Mooney said she was certain that no people were bitten, but that the dog attempted to bite members of her family and had attacked several chickens. The dogs exposed to rabies were ordered to either be killed or placed under a 60-day quarantine.
♦ ♦ ♦
The following stories appeared in the Monday, Dec. 23, 1946, edition of the paper:
♦Light was restored to residents on East Dixie Avenue in Marietta the previous day after 10 hours of darkness caused by a damaged power pole on Butler Street. Gaddis S. Young was booked on charges of reckless driving and damaging city property after his car plowed through the pole, breaking it into three sections. The upper section was suspended from the power lines above. The falling power lines also landed on a telephone cable and the high voltage burned out at least 20 telephones in the area.
♦Paul and Christine Johnson of Church Street in Marietta were reported as having finished a wreath made of green cedar sprigs, holly berries and a red ribbon the day before. They hung it on their front door and then went inside to do some more Christmas decorating. Later, the couple heard a tapping sound at their front door. Opening the door, their pet Billy goat fell into the house while chewing on the “fast disappearing Christmas wreath.”
50 years ago ...
Thousands of Cobb County voters were reported in the Wednesday, Dec. 22, 1971, paper as swamping polling places that day to vote, wet or dry. In fact, the 25,000 voter turnout for the liquor vote was three times the amount that had voted in the previous week’s $7 million Cobb bond referendum. The heavy turnout was evident at Marietta’s Ward 3 in the new Marietta High School gym as voters lined up to cast their ballots in the three booths.
