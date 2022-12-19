This week’s Time Capsule looks at a dynamite attack, vandalism, a still bust, Presidential pardons and escaped convicts.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Dec. 28, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that the front side of Charley Deraney's house on Atlanta Street was badly damaged by an exploding stick of dynamite around midnight. Part of the front porch was torn away, one of the walls wrecked and several windows smashed. The Deraney family members sleeping closest to where the explosion occurred narrowly escaped being killed or injured.
The dynamite was said to have been set on the porch against the front wall. City police were on the scene a short time after the incident but found no clues as to who placed the explosive.
Deraney, a member of one of the Syrian families in Marietta, recently purchased the home and had only been living there for two months with his family. He operated a clothing store on Marietta Square.
♦ ♦ ♦
Everyone in Marietta wanted to know who owned and abandoned the Ford automobile that struck a telephone pole and turned over either Saturday night or early Sunday morning on Atlanta Road on the Marietta side of the Smyrna city limits. The unknown driver, who "escaped being killed only through the rarest of luck," took the license number and all other means of identification with him.
By late Sunday evening, Christmas Eve, scavengers had begun lifting parts from the car and by Monday morning, Christmas Day, it was only a shell of its former self.
♦ ♦ ♦
The editors wrote the following blurbs on the Editorial Page:
♦"Christmas was spent in Marietta very quietly and reverently. Very little, if any, disorder and no serious accidents from firearms or otherwise. It was an ideal Christmas with the exception of warm weather."
♦"Now is the time for all good men and women to get busy and make lots of New Year's resolutions so that the breaking may be completed promptly."
♦"Get a new eraser for your pencil. You'll write 1922 a good many times before you break the habit. Might start practicing 1923 now."
♦ ♦ ♦
There was also an editorial, titled "Respect The Cemetery," that addressed a reader's concerns about "the careless destruction of shrubbery and walking on newly sown lots by people who evidently do not have the proper respect for the place or consideration for the owners." The editorial noted that there were walks in the Marietta City Cemetery for those passing through and that those "should be sufficient to keep any normal person from desecrating the spot."
75 years ago ...
The following appeared in the Monday, Dec. 22, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal:
♦Marietta Police Captain Ernest Sanders spotted seven men huddled together in a crap game on Page Street the day before while passing in a patrol car with Officers Jesse Cooper and Bob Trevethick. Walking up to the group, Sanders heard one of the men say, "Let's shoot a buck." "Okay, shoot a buck," Sanders said. "You shoot first," the man said, turning to hand the dice to the voice behind him and discovering the police. All seven were booked on gambling charges.
♦Three boys, ages 8, 9 and 11, were arrested that day after vandalizing the Pine Forest School the day before. Upon questioning by police, the boys also admitted to a previous burglary of Bramblett and Biggers Roswell Street store the Saturday before. Nothing was stolen from the school, but the damage included 58 smashed window panes, broken chairs, opened and scattered cans of food and a rifling of the desk of Principal Luvera Mayes. In the store burglary, the boys broke windows, and took a few pieces of chewing gum, candy and knick-knacks.
♦Twenty-year-old Dorothy Tubbs was listed in critical condition in an Atlanta hospital that day after what started as a Sunday afternoon airplane jaunt for a sailor and his girl. Robert Langley, 24, of the Atlanta Naval Air Station took Tubbs for a ride in a rented plane and they landed safely. Tragedy struck when he prepared to taxi to the hangar and the girl got in the way of the whirling propeller. Langley, who hadn't realized she had gotten out of the plane, cut the switch immediately, but not before Tubbs received deep slashes on her head and face as well as three fractures to her left arm.
♦ ♦ ♦
A still on Macland Road, nine miles from Marietta, was reported destroyed in the Tuesday, Dec. 23, 1947, paper. County officers confiscated 9,500 gallons of beer along with 500 bushels of charcoal used to heat the still and 1,000 pounds of sugar in 100-pound sacks. Deputy Sheriff Marshall Bryan and County Policeman T.A. Herren made the raid. The pair jumped on the tenant farmer while the man was eating breakfast. The farmer had just fired up the still, which was concealed in a chicken house no more than 150 feet from the highway. The operation consisted of nineteen 500-gallon vats filled with working mash and ready to be distilled.
♦ ♦ ♦
President Harry S. Truman was reported in the Wednesday, Dec. 24, 1947, paper as granting Christmas pardons to 1,523 violators of the wartime Selective Service Act, including a number of conscientious objectors. Government officials couldn't say how many people would be released from custody by the President's action. Most of the 1,523, however had already been freed. The principal effect of the action was to restore the political and civil rights of those pardoned.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Tuesday, Dec. 30, 1947, paper reported that two convicts, one serving a life term for murder, escaped through heavy traffic in downtown Marietta the day before after jumping from the truck carrying them back to the Cobb County prison farm. The escapees fled through a stream of cars and pedestrians before disappearing down Whitlock Avenue. Prison guards were afraid to fire for fear of hitting bystanders.
The paper also carried a story from the United Press news service reporting that nine of the 10 convicts that escaped from Draper Prison in Alabama were still at large and a statewide search was continuing by highway patrolmen and prison officials. These convicts, mostly serving short sentences, overpowered two guards, took their guns and fled in a prison truck. The one man in custody surrendered to a Prattville attorney.
