This week’s Time Capsule looks at musical performances, burglaries, accidents, jury duty and a stag party.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Dec. 7, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that the annual church service of the Constantine Commandery of the Knights Templar of Marietta would be held the following Sunday afternoon at the First Baptist Church in Marietta. The famous 40-piece Knight Templar band would head a parade of the Knights from the Masonic Hall to the church and also play a piece during the service. Rev. H. Fields Saumenig, rector of St. Peters Episcopal Church in Rome and a high officer in the commandery there, was to deliver the sermon. Grand Commander T.D. Ridley of Dalton and several past Grand Commanders were also expected to be present.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Log Cabin Minstrels, a famous group composed of members of the Log Cabin Sunday School in southern Cobb County, were booked to play at the Marietta auditorium on Dec. 16. The event benefitted Maple Avenue Methodist Church and Roselane Baptist Church. Admission was 25 to 50 cents.
♦ ♦ ♦
J.W. Hancock of the Marietta Ice and Coal Company was elected president of the Southern Ice Exchange at a convention held in New Orleans the week before.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Smyrna home of Pat Crowe, a prominent Marietta real estate and insurance agent, was ransacked by thieves the Monday night before while the occupants of the house were asleep. An overcoat and several other articles of low value were stolen.
♦ ♦ ♦
Bids for the construction of the proposed new cistern at the Marietta Water Works' pumping station were received and would be opened at the Dec. 19 meeting of the Board of Light and Water. It was estimated that the project would cost about $10,000.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column, the following appeared:
♦South Kennesaw reported on two interesting items. The first reported that burglars broke into J.T. Carrie's store the Friday night before and took a quantity of cigars, candy and chewing gum. Entrance was made by using a ladder to access a side window. The second announced W.T. Boring was building a large car barn on his farm just south of Kennesaw with sleeping rooms for tourists traveling to and from Florida and other Southern locations.
♦New Hope reported on the death of Cecil Edward, the young son of Will Davenport. The boy died the Monday before following a short illness of "acedosis poisoning" and was buried in New Hope the following day.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News About The City" column, written by Mrs. J. Glenn Giles, it was reported that the Overland coupe belonging to Ted Conner of Kennesaw was burned the Monday night before while in Marietta.
♦ ♦ ♦
On the Editorial Page, the editors wrote:
"Judge Samuel H. Sibley in his charge to the Rome grand jury at the opening of the November term of court took the position that bootleggers and moonshiners were less dangerous to the welfare of the country than their 'colleagues' the jury slackers. Placing soldiers and jurymen in the same category, he declared in effect that while the soldier is drafted for service in war time, the juryman is drafted in peace time, each for a service as important as that of the other."
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, Dec. 7, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that the W.A. Florence Dry Goods Company in Marietta would hold a stag party for all the men of Marietta and Cobb County on Dec. 8. The entertainment was to include "dinner, smokes and music."
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News of Interest Throughout the County" column, the following appeared:
♦Dixon School House reported that Edd Redd was suffering from a carbuncle on his neck and Cecil Ruff nearly cut his thumb off.
♦Maddox's Store reported there had been an epidemic of chicken pox among the school children.
♦Jonesville reported that Will Stephens was erecting a nice bungalow on Sycamore Street.
♦Pledger's Mill reported that Thanksgiving Day was enjoyed by the community, with most of the men taking their guns and dogs out hunting. A good deal of game was said to have been killed.
