This week’s Time Capsule looks at a murder, a syndicated columnist's death and a liquor petition.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Dec. 15, 1921, edition of The Marietta Journal reported on the carbolic acid murder of a baby who was less than an hour old.
The Kennesaw couple, Mr. and Mrs. Hollis Flynn, were charged by the State as killing the child to conceal the fact that the birth had taken place only four months after their marriage. Mrs. Flynn, 18, was under a $2,500 bond while her husband was in jail without bond.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Journal also reported that beginning Jan. 1, 1922, it would become the official legal organ of Cobb County, which had been served for the past two years by the Cobb County Times.
♦ ♦ ♦
One of the largest crowds ever attending a funeral in Powder Springs, which was double the capacity of the city's Methodist Church, was reported as happening the day before.
Lt. John R. Middlebrooks, 32, of the U.S. Navy and son of Dr. and Mrs. J.D. Middlebrooks, died just after dark the Saturday before near where he was stationed in Portsmouth, Virginia. Middlebrooks was driving a car that collided with a mule team and the accident resulted in him breaking his neck.
When World War I broke out, Middlebrooks entered the transport service of the U.S. Medical Department in March 1917. He was transferred later to the 13th regiment of Marines and went to France with them.
75 years ago ...
A United Press story carried in the Wednesday, Dec. 11, 1946, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported on the death of Damon Runyon, 62, whose weekly column appeared each Sunday in the newspaper.
Runyon, who died of cancer the night before in Memorial Hospital in New York, was an interesting character. He had been unable to talk since a throat operation in 1944, but swapped wisecracks and opinions with his associates on a pad of paper. Bespectacled, given to snap-brimmed hats and flashy clothes, he was famous as a short-story writer and a syndicated columnist, but considered himself primarily a reporter.
His literary style was salted with Broadway slang. His success was in his characters, Harry the Horse, Louie the Lug, Joe and Ethel Turp, Regret the Horseplayer, Apple Annie and Little Miss Marker. It was the film portrayal of the latter that lifted Shirley Temple to stardom.
He wrote his first news story at 12 for his father, quit school at 14, lied about his age and joined the Army to fight in the Spanish-American War. He got a job as a reporter on the Chieftain in Pueblo, Colorado, and worked his way up on the Denver Post, Denver News, San Francisco Post and New York American, where he was hired in 1912.
♦ ♦ ♦
Marietta's new police car was reported in the Sunday, Dec. 15, 1946, paper as having overtook and captured a liquor runner driving 95 miles per hour in a 1942 Mercury. The five-mile chase started on the Four-Lane Highway, now known as U.S. Highway 41, at Page Street.
Patrolmen Ernest Sanders and Jesse Cooper discovered the car was loaded with 60-gallons of untaxed whiskey inside half-gallon Mason jars within the luggage compartment. It was described by Sanders as "the dirtiest looking liquor I've ever seen."
50 years ago ...
The Thursday, Dec. 16, 1971, paper reported on Cobb's on-again, off-again liquor election looking like it might be off again. Conley Ingram, the Marietta attorney representing Cobb County's "dry" forces, was to go into Superior Court that afternoon to ask Judges Howell Ravan and Luther Hames Jr. for a restraining order to block the liquor election scheduled for the following Wednesday. Ingram was seeking the enjoinder on the grounds of possible fraud involving the 4,500 signatures on the liquor petition that was turned in on Oct. 26, 1970. The signatures were submitted to the State Crime Laboratory for analysis by Mary Beacom, who was regarded as the top handwriting expert in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.