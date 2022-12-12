This week’s Time Capsule looks at a missing man, illegal liquor, rescued duck hunters, a pardoned dog and an injunction on F-100 jets.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Dec. 21, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that J.C. Todd, a Hogansville banker and planter who mysteriously disappeared from his home, was found in Quinn, Arkansas after a search across several states. He was brought to the Marietta home of his son, Dr. R.W. Todd.
It was discovered that Mr. Todd was suffering from amnesia and had wandered off from his Hogansville home. He was the county commissioner and a director of the Planter's Bank of Hogansville, but had resigned from the bank just prior to his disappearance.
He had been last seen on the banks of the Chattahoochee River between Carrollton and Newnan, which had given rise to a suicide theory. The river between the two points had been dragged in response by searchers.
In a conflicting report, The Marietta Journal said Mr. Todd, 62, was located in El Dorado, Oklahoma and had been wandering for several weeks in Tennessee, Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma under the hallucination that he owed lots of money to people he could not pay.
♦ ♦ ♦
Federal appointments for Cobb County were announced the day before by C.C. Coyle of the Republican State Central Committee. E.L. Stringer, local manager of the Western Union Telegraph company, and Professor B.F. Whitney were made deputy collectors for the Internal Revenue Service. Dr. Warren Benson was appointed medical examiner of the War Veterans Bureau. Dr. Sam L. Rambo of Marietta and Dr. Reed of Acworth were appointed dental examiners.
♦ ♦ ♦
On the Editorial Page, the editors published the following: "Automobile insurance companies should apply the sanity test to some applicants before issuing a policy."
75 years ago ...
The Monday, Dec. 15, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported the following:
♦A Marietta man agreed with city police that a coat was poor concealment for a whole gallon of untaxed whiskey. The man was arrested the Saturday before along with two women on charges of possessing illegal liquor. The trio was stopped on the corner of Lawrence Street and the Fairground Extension when officers noticed one of the women staggering.
♦William Joseph Marion Hames, 95, a native of Cobb County, died the Saturday before at his Atlanta home. Hames, a member of the Masonic Lodge for approximately 45 years, was the one-time owner of Kennesaw Mountain and credited with starting the first delivery service between Marietta and Atlanta.
♦Pfc. Howard F. McElroy, 26, of Tallapoosa, was to be buried the following day at the Marietta National Cemetery. McElroy died in Newfoundland during World War II and was being returned to the U.S. for burial.
♦ ♦ ♦
The second liquor car capture in a week was reported in the Tuesday, Dec. 16, 1947, paper. The seizure of 50 gallons of untaxed liquor was made the day before by Cobb County policeman Hoyt Burgess five miles west of the Chattahoochee River on Bankhead Highway. Two men jumped from the car and fled in the darkness. The Friday before, officers confiscated a truckload of liquor in practically the same spot. A Tallapoosa man was arrested but later released on a $250 fine and $1,000 bond for his truck.
♦ ♦ ♦
Two duck hunters, almost given up for dead after being lost four days in a densely flooded swamp, were reported in the Thursday, Dec. 18, 1947 paper as having been rescued. The United Press story told the details of how the men became lost, their boat swept away by the flood waters, forcing them to wade up to their necks in the Oconee river swamplands. The two men were finally rescued the day before when a wisp of signal smoke from a cigarette lighter was spotted by a sharp-eyed pilot circling over the swamp in a last effort to find them.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Friday, Dec. 19, 1947, paper had a United Press story out of Fort McPherson which reported that after 11 years in the guardhouse, Blackie received a pardon. The dog had served 11 years of a life sentence for killing a Colonel's cat back in 1936. The squat black dog with a long tail stood on a jeep hood and looked bored while Infantry Colonel G.M. Halloran read the pardon. Blackie was promoted from his previous rank of the MP troops' mascot to the rank of Technician fifth grade. When the dog killed the cat of Regimental Col. Walter Moomann, cat lovers insisted he be put down. The MPs saved his life by compromising with a court martial. Since then, Blackie had spent his life in the guardhouse at night and guarding prisoner work troops on the reservation during the day.
♦ ♦ ♦
A haul of 100 pennies was reported in the Monday, Dec. 22, 1947, paper as the reward for safecrackers at the L.P. Burton Coal Company, who used dynamite and railroad tools to open the company's safe. The blasting shattered windows in the Kennesaw Avenue building and opened the outer doors of the safe.
50 years ago ...
Judge Luther Hames Jr. was reported in the Sunday, Dec. 17, 1972, paper as having temporarily shot F-100 jets out of the Cobb County sky the Friday before with a 60-day injunction that prohibited the Georgia Air National Guard from servicing them at Dobbins Air Force Base. The Cobb County Superior Court ruling was mainly a moral victory for the opponents of the supersonic jets at Dobbins. The order would not halt preparations for the aircraft, which were still scheduled to arrive in spring 1973. The injunction, however, required Georgia Assistant Attorney General Hansell Harris to provide in 60 days a U.S. Air Force report on the safety of the F-100. He also had to produce an environmental study on the effect of noise from the jets. The injunction was the result of a lawsuit filed by Dr. Cecil Grogan, a Smyrna chiropractor, who argued that F-100s were unsafe, too noisy, would hurt his practice and further congest metropolitan flight patterns.
