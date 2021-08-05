This week’s Time Capsule looks at two shocking events, Marietta’s exhausted water supply and a new hospital.
100 years ago …
The Tuesday, Aug. 2, 1921, edition of The Cobb County Times reported on “a shocking affair at the ice plant.” During the rush hours at the plant the Friday evening and Saturday morning before, there was “an amusing side show.” Several folks — bankers, painters and farmers — that came to the plant on business or for ice and strolling near “an inviting-looking chair” were drawn into conversation and offered a seat. The victims of this prank were sitting down on a coil of spring that completed the circuit of an electrical current.
One young farmer, after sitting in the chair, jumped to his feet and ran quite a distance. When he came back for his team, the man explained that he had gotten into a yellow jacket’s nest that morning. When he sat down on the coil, he believed that he had gotten into another one.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Friday, Aug. 5, 1921, edition of The Cobb County Times reported another shocking story. P.A. Starnes of Atlanta, lineman for the Georgia Railway and Power Company, was severely shocked the Tuesday before while working on a trolley wire on the east side of Marietta Square.
Starnes never lost consciousness — even when a fellow workman repeatedly beat his hands with a heavy hammer, breaking several bones, in order to make him release his grip on the wire. Starnes was standing on an elevated platform of the work truck when he came into contact with the wire.
♦ ♦ ♦
Emma Gardner, the popular daughter of Mrs. A.S.J. Gardner, was reported as having enlisted as a missionary of the Presbyterian Church for service in Japan.
She left Marietta on the Dixie Flyer for Chicago the day before and would depart there in a Pullman car full of missioners to Vancouver, British Columbia via the Union Pacific Railway. Gardner and the missionaries would then sail for Tokyo on the steamship “Empress of Japan.” Once in country, the missionaries would attend one of the language schools set up for them for two years before undertaking actual duties.
♦ ♦ ♦
The editors of The Times wrote on the front page that the newspaper’s force of 87 correspondents was the largest of any country newspaper in the state. It was also a larger number than many of the state’s daily newspapers. This meant coverage of a two-mile radius of 87 different sections of the county bringing news to the paper’s 15,000 readers.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Friday, Aug. 5, 1921 edition of The Marietta Journal reported that the City of Marietta’s water supply was exhausted.
The Tuesday before, the city once again ran out of water, shutting down manufacturing plants, throwing many out of employment and causing great inconvenience in the homes of residents. The paper said that this had occurred “on numerous occasions during the past four years.”
On the editorial page, the editors wrote that the water depletion was “a very grave situation” and that water supply lately had been “entirely inadequate” to meet the City’s needs. The editors also reported that a supply of water from the L&N Railway water system had been secured and that without it, Marietta would have been out of water weeks ago.
Over the years, wells were continually dug around the City and they have continually failed. The editors proposed that city leaders and residents come up with an alternate water system.
♦ ♦ ♦
The City of Kennesaw was reported as planning to entertain the Confederate veterans of the community, county and state on Aug. 10, 1921. The event was to include a dinner and several forms of entertainment. The usual number of veterans attending these reunions averaged between 25-30.
♦ ♦ ♦
The wind up of Superior Court the Friday before saw the conviction of several whiskey cases and assault along with the trial of Douglass Jennings for the murder of Slide Gober. Jennings was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to the state farm for 3-6 years.
♦ ♦ ♦
K.A. Campbell on Atlanta Street ran an ad for some of their grocery prices on Page 8, which included a gallon of pickling vinegar for 35 cents, a pound of bulk pickles for 35 cents, a gallon of Bulk Ribbon Cane Syrup for 60 cents, Fat Backs for 15 cents and a pound of Mountain Honey for 32 cents.
75 years ago ...
In the Thursday, Aug. 1, 1946, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal it was reported that ground was broken on the new black hospital. A group of leading black Marietta citizens, headed by the Rev. L.R. Edwards and D.H. Holmes, saw the need for the hospital and set to work in February 1946 to procure funds. The idea spread across Cobb County and contributions of nickels, dimes and $100 checks poured in for a grand total of $12,000.
50 years ago ...
“Singing in the rain — that’s the way 80 junior high youngsters from the Marietta Baptist Tabernacle” were reported in the Sunday, Aug. 1, 1971, paper as having reacted to being lost all night in thickly wooded terrain in the northwest Georgia mountains. A massive search involving Polk County Sheriff’s deputies, Civil Defense workers, National Guardsmen and volunteers were launched when the group, accompanied by adult counselors, were reported missing from Camp Challenge near Rockmart the Friday before at 11 p.m. The children, however, managed to find their own way back to a road and were spotted by searchers at 8:30 a.m. the next morning, marching down the road toward camp, singing as they walked.
