This week’s Time Capsule looks at a safe, a snake, a plane crash, a shooting and the Navy's deliveries to aircraft carriers at sea.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Aug. 31, 1922, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that The Citizens National Bank of Marietta had just received their new safe, which was the largest one ever installed in Cobb County at the time. The Manganese steel safe weighed 4,500 pounds, cost $2,000 and was the very latest construction in bank models. Clock combinations were installed so the safe could not be opened at all after it was closed until the following morning. It was reported that drilling the locked safe would take 36 hours to make a hole in the thinnest part of its walls and that could only be done with a motor-driven drill.
♦ ♦ ♦
Gov. Thomas W. Hardwick was expected to speak at the Cobb County Courthouse in Marietta the following Tuesday. It would be the governor's first speech in Marietta during his campaign. Hardwick was expected to carry Cobb County by a large majority.
♦ ♦ ♦
"Dude" Tillman, who shot and killed Charley Williams three months earlier, was reported as having been caught in Cartersville. However, local officers had not received a report confirming the arrest.
♦ ♦ ♦
P.M. Kirkland, formerly of Athens, was reported as taking charge of the local branch of Benson's Bakeries. The chain was started in Marietta by local resident Howard Benson.
♦ ♦ ♦
Clyde Ingram, an employee at the Marble works, was reported as being admitted to Nolan's Sanitarium with a broken and badly lacerated leg resulting from a collision in front of White's Store at 5 p.m. the day before. Ingram, who was riding a motorcycle and swerved to avoid a parked car in the road, collided with a truck driven by R.C. Lemon that was coming into Marietta. The men in White's Store rushed Ingram to the hospital where he was immediately seen by Dr. Nolan.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News of Interest Throughout the County" column, the Lost Mountain section reported that Bob Barnes had come upon a very large pilot snake and proceeded to bruise the creature's head. The snake, witnessed by Hugh Warren, was said to have a full stomach. Upon examination the snake was found to have 24 live babies inside, which took flight. Barnes was unsure of how many were able to get away from him.
The Lost Mountain correspondent also wrote the following:
"The people are generally disappointed at the work done by the Legislature. They accomplished nothing of importance and continued to make appropriations without providing funds. The condition of the times demanded that extravagant appropriations and expense be cut down and the burdens on the people be lightened. Every voter should consider well his candidate for the next term and select men who know what it cost to earn a dollar and how to spend it. We don't need any political traders who are making for their own selfish ends. We need men who are in touch with the people, stand for the right at all hazards, and seek to represent the welfare of all the people. The critical condition of public finances demand our best men."
75 years ago ...
In the Monday, Aug. 25, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal it was reported that Richard Allen McCall, a prominent Marietta realtor, and Francis P. Shoup, an Atlanta building contractor, were killed the day before when the plane they were flying crashed into the Indian River near Eau Gallie, Florida. The cause of the accident was unknown, but witnesses said the plane, which was heading south, suddenly made a right turn and dived into the river with its engine still running.
Police investigators said that Shoup, who often made business trips in the 1947 model Bellanca monoplane, was the pilot. His body was found in the plane, while McCall's was discovered on Merritt Island, some distance from the scene of the crash. Police believed that McCall may have jumped out of the plane.
♦ ♦ ♦
June Hartley, 14, of Marietta, was reported in the Sunday, Aug. 31, 1947 paper as being accidentally shot the Friday before when her father's pistol fell from a closet shelf as she was taking out clothes. The girl was rushed by car to Marietta Hospital, where first aid was rendered, before she was transferred to Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta. The bullet entered between her collarbone and upper rib, emerging from her body at her left shoulder blade. The slug was reported as missing her lung.
50 years ago ...
The Thursday, Aug. 31, 1972 paper reported that Lockheed-Georgia Co., which was in need of a new production line business at the time, was going to make a proposal to the U.S. Navy to convert the company's huge, C-130 transport plane into a STOL aircraft which would be capable of landing and taking off on the deck of an aircraft carrier. The Navy had advertised in Commerce Daily of the U.S. Department of Commerce asking contractors to propose a solution to the Navy's problem of replacing its "carrier onboard delivery" fleet.
The Navy at the time was using a small propjet, twin-engine aircraft with folding wings for deliveries to aircraft carriers at sea of supplies for fighter and tactical aircraft. The Navy wanted an aircraft of greater range, 2,200 nautical miles; faster speed, 330 knots; with the ability to transport at least 10,000 pounds of cargo.
