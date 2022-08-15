This week’s Time Capsule looks at crime, vehicular accidents, radio and a lightning strike.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Aug. 24, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that a 20-year-old man from Tate was charged with criminally assaulting a 15-year-old Marietta girl after getting her to accompany him on a pretend joy ride the Sunday before. The man, arrested by Pickens authorities, was brought to Marietta and lodged in the county jail on Monday morning until the fear of mob violence forced his removal to the Fulton County Tower in Atlanta.
♦ ♦ ♦
Speeding north on the Dixie Highway, near Fair Oaks, a Haynes automobile driven by C.M. Zattau of Atlanta was reported as colliding head-on with a Ford speedster that resulted in the serious injury of two passengers in the touring car and minor injuries to both drivers.
The sole occupant of the Ford was R.L. Cowan, section foreman of Inman Yards, was slightly bruised about the head, face and hips. Zattau sustained body bruises while his wife, who was in the front seat with her husband, escaped practically unhurt. Their passengers, Mrs. J.R. Fowler and a Mrs. Campbell, both of Inman Yards in Atlanta, suffered extremely painful sprains and contusions. They were admitted to the Nolan Sanitarium. Afterwards, they were taken in a private car to their homes.
♦ ♦ ♦
A verdict of self defense was returned by the Coroner's jury investigating the slaying of Harry Barnes, a Kennesaw resident who was shot to death by his wife, Alice, the Sunday before when he made an attempt on her life. The shooting occurred after an all-day visit to the home of a neighboring family. Barnes threatened to shoot his wife and drew his gun, but he was overpowered in a scuffle over the revolver. In possession of the weapon, she ordered him to keep away but he attacked and she shot him in the left lung. Despite the injury, he attacked her again and succeeded in throwing her to the ground, forcing her to fire a second time. This shot landed within two inches of the first bullet wound.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column, the following was reported:
♦The Hunter's Store section wrote that James Thomas lost his home and everything inside in a fire while he was at church the Tuesday before.
♦The Lost Mountain section wrote that James Linley, the four-year-old son of Mrs. Ollie Linley, died the Saturday before from tonsillitis. The boy had been sick only a week before dying.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News About The City" column, written by Mrs. J. Glenn Giles, it was reported that K.A. Campbell had returned from Camp Dixie after his son, Kenneth, had a nail stuck in his foot.
♦ ♦ ♦
On the Editorial Page, the editors wrote: "During the (World War I) days we put up dozens of new flag poles in Marietta, but they are without flags these days. What's the matter? Are we lovers of the country only in time of war?"
♦ ♦ ♦
The editors also reported the following interesting items:
♦On Page 9, Savannah, Georgia was reported as having laid claim to the youngest female lawyer in the country. At just 17, the young woman passed the state bar examination and was admitted to practice law.
♦On Page 10, it was reported that "one of the largest men alive" left Hungary for his Siberia homeland to assist his parents in farm work. The 34-year-old man was listed as being 9-foot, 3-inches tall and weighing in at 458 pounds. He was also said to consume "more than four times as much food as the average person."
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, Aug. 24, 1922, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that the newspaper received a flood of replies and subscriptions after it announced the week before they would give away radio receiving sets for free in a subscription drive. Pierce Latimer Jr. showed up the Friday before right as the Journal's offices opened with six subscriptions in hand and never let up until he brought in the last one for his quota the Monday before. The race for a radio set developed early between Pierce and Campbell Petty, who was the first to win. Robert Benson, who entered the race the Saturday before, came in third earning his radio set on Tuesday. Benson, however, didn't stop and continued to gather enough subscriptions to earn himself an extra pair of headphones.
The newspaper expected Maurice Wolf, Sterling Claiborne and Lawrence Milam to hit their quotas and be listed as winners the following week. Also entering the race was Harold Goodwin of Acworth, who started gathering subscriptions the day before the article was published.
E.D. Underwood was reported as preparing to operate a radio manufacturing plant out of his home on Love Street in Smyrna. Underwood, a former Marietta resident, was expecting to manufacture receiving sets of all sizes.
♦ ♦ ♦
Smyrna was reported as being "especially endowed with rare music talent — especially that adapted for radio." The city was said to have furnished talent for both the Atlanta broadcasting stations. The week before, the Smyrna Orchestra was listed as a big hit at the Atlanta Journal's station and said to be "one of the best in the entire South." The Saturday before, the Smyrna Male Quartet was on the Journal's station singing old Georgia songs. Smyrna's Evelyn Allen, violinist, and Wayne Allen, tenor, made their radio debut on the station the Tuesday before.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News of Interest Throughout The County" column, the following was reported:
♦The Due West section reported that C.A. Kemp was backing his car out of his garage into the road the Friday before and struck Cliff Lovingood's vehicle as he was coming down the street. Neither driver was aware of the other until the collision. Both received slight bruises, but the cars suffered considerable damage.
♦The Kirks section reported that lightning had struck the Kirk's Chapel school house a few days earlier and severely shocked several chain gang convicts that had been sheltering inside. The bolt also killed one of the county mules, damaged the building and splintered a tree standing in the school yard.
♦ ♦ ♦
On the Editorial Page, the editors wrote: "If Georgia is anxious to get out of debt, she might put her Legislature under a tent and tour the country, charging 10 or 15 cents a throw to go in and look at it."
