This week’s Time Capsule looks at the YWCA pageant, farm sales, escaped convicts and a murder.
100 years ago …
The Thursday, Aug. 21, 1919, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that "the vision of the Blue Crusaders" was presented the Tuesday before at the Wilder Meadow "under the auspices of the National Department of Pageantry and the drama of the YWCA."
The success of the production was "largely due to the skilled direction" of Sue Ann Wilson. The production was "an allegorical conception of the work of women in the world as seen from the viewpoint of the Young Woman's Christian Association."
The weather for the event allowed for a large audience that came from all sections of Cobb County and the surrounding counties. There were even participants that had come from as far away as Rome and Chattanooga.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Friday, Aug. 22, 1919, edition of The Marietta Journal reported on some large farm sales.
Judge N.A. Morris sold his farm on Allatoona Creek the Monday before to R.A. Hill of Marietta for $37,200. The farm, sold by the Holland Realty Company, consisted of 425 acres with nearly 200 acres in the bottom land and was "considered one of the best farms in North Georgia."
Belmont Farm "on the Atlanta car line side of Smyrna" was sold by J. Gid Morris to a Mr. Leach of Lawrenceville for $50,000. The farm, sold by J.C. and Frank Read real estate dealers, had been "long considered as one of the garden spots of Cobb County."
Morris also sold his "old home place farm" in the Gritter district for $25,000.
♦ ♦ ♦
The session of police court the Monday before had only 10 cases, but the amount of assessed fines was $67. Some of the interesting cases were -
L.D. Sergeant had "a charge on his head of being 'over-loaded' for a dry town and drew a stern reprimand and a fine of $3.50 from (Mayor Brumby)."
Henry Dyson was "charged with excess baggage for a dry state and given a fine of $5."
Walter Johnson was "fined $7.50 on the charge of exceeding the automobile speed limit and was informed by (Brumby) that the next offense would mean almost as much as the cost of a new car." The advertised cost of a new Chalmers, being sold by W.G. Clegg's dealership on Washington Avenue in Marietta, was $1,685.
♦ ♦ ♦
The diptheria death of a child and the illness of another at the Pine Grove School, five miles north of Marietta, was reported as causing the closing of the school for a time.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "Current Events" column:
♦ Georgia was estimated to sell 23 million pounds of tobacco from the 1919 crop, which was 20 million more than any previous year. Prices were so good that tobacco had become "the money crop" for a large portion of south Georgia.
♦ The Louisville & Nashville Railroad passenger train was held up four miles out of Columbia, Tennessee, at 2 p.m. the Thursday morning before. The mail car was robbed, but the express car was not entered. The robbers were reported as having escaped in a car after "cutting loose the engine and sending it 'wild' down the track."
♦ ♦ ♦
In the “News From Our Correspondents” column:
♦ Corner Chapel section - The three-year-old daughter of Homer Rakestraw was reported as dying the week before after finding and swallowing 2-3 strychnine tablets.
♦ Olive Springs section - V.T. Brooks, Myrtle Crowe and Minnie Martin were reported the Saturday before as being thrown out of their buggy on a return trip from attending services at Orange Hill by a frightened mule. No bones were broken, but everyone was listed as "badly bruised and shaken up."
♦ ♦ ♦
50 years ago …
The Marietta Daily Journal and Neighbor Newspapers Inc. were reported in the Sunday, Aug. 17, 1969, Marietta Daily Journal as having announced plans the day before for construction of "an ultra-modern newspaper plant on Fairground Street near its intersection with South Cobb Drive."
The 19,000-square-foot building was the second phase of an expansion program that had begun three years earlier. The project represented a $1.5 million investment in plant facilities and production equipment.
The Journal moved from its 580 Fairground Street location to its fourth and current location at 47 Waddell Street off Marietta Square in the fall of 2018.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the Monday, Aug. 18, 1969, paper it was reported that one of three convicts that escaped from a branch of the State Prison at Troupeville, near Valdosta, were reported as being captured in Marietta. The escapee was caught while visiting his grandmother at her apartment.
♦ ♦ ♦
"A 27-year-old Smyrna woman, her hands and feet tied with rope," was reported in the Wednesday, Aug. 20, 1969, paper as having been "run over by a truck on State Highway 293, just south of Acworth" the night before.
The woman's husband was charged with her murder. At the time, it was not determined if the woman had been killed prior to the truck hitting her body.
Damon Poirier is the Newsroom Administrator and Historian for the Marietta Daily Journal.