This week’s Time Capsule looks at a robbery, the circus, still busts, a scarlet fever epidemic and a cross-burning incident.
100 years ago …
The Tuesday, April 6, 1920, edition of The Cobb County Times reported John Henry Hardin, who was recently arrested for attempting to bribe federal Prohibition agents, was indicted the day before by a federal grand jury for the Northern District of Georgia. Hardin's trial was expected to be in the next term of federal court for the district. He was arrested for attempting to "buy" agents E.E. Dixon and T.B. Harris with $500 a month for protection in the operating of illicit whiskey distilleries in Cherokee County.
City and private detectives were looking at the clues left behind by "daring crackermen" who blew open the vault of the Chamberlain-Johnson-DuBose Company in Atlanta the weekend before. Sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning, the safe was blown and looted of cash, Liberty Bonds and valuable jewelry estimated at $20,000.
The Friday, April 9, 1920, edition of The Times reported that the county health officer made a report to the Cobb County Board of Health that there were "unsatisfactory sanitary conditions in all of the schools" in the county, except Marietta.
On Page 2, there was a full-page advertisement announcing the Shriner's Society Circus Sparks' World Famous Shows coming to Marietta for two performances that coming Monday. In addition to the circus, there was to be a free Sacred Concert by the Sparks Band in Glover Park that Sunday afternoon. The ad also encouraged residents to come out early that Sunday morning to watch the circus unload.
The Friday, April 9, 1920, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that a rumor was going around Marietta that "a certain young couple in Cobb County will take advantage of the offer of $50 made by the Shriners" and get married at the circus the following Monday. The article did not name names, but said that "all the preachers are hereby notified to be on hand inside the big top."
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column, were the following items:
♦ Blackwells section - Mrs. J.C. Nicholson was reported as having an Easter egg hunt the Saturday before for Sunday School class. There were 40 children that participated. Reuben Bollen, Ernest Dobbs and Cliff Scroggins each found 11 eggs.
♦ McAfee section - Wilson Wallace was reported as having his hand crushed severely when a piece of lumber fell off the home that he was working on.
75 years ago ...
In the April 3, 1945, Marietta Daily Journal it was reported that Sheriff Tom Sanders, Deputies J.M. Bryan and Kermit Sanders along with County Patrolman Esmer Ward raided a still on a farm three miles west of Acworth and confiscated a small amount of whiskey, several hundred pounds of sugar, a vast amount of mash and a 1,000-gallon still. They were also confronted by Eunice Willbanks, who brandished a cocked pistol, and demanded they leave the house. She was arrested and placed under a $500 bond.
In the Thursday, April 4, 1945, paper, Sheriff Sanders disclosed that since Jan. 1, 1945, he and his deputies had destroyed 25 stills, ranging in size up to 2,000-gallon capacity, 8,000 gallons of illicit corn liquor, 172 barrels of molasses, 10,000 gallons of mash and several hundred pounds of sugar. There had also been 30 arrests.
An epidemic of scarlet fever was reported in the Wednesday, April 4, 1945, paper as having temporarily closed the Mt. Harmony School in Cobb County.
Second Lt. Horace E. Brown of the U.S. Army was reported in the Friday, April 6, 1945, paper as having been missing in action in Germany since March 24, 1945. Brown was a navigator in the 15th Air Force.
50 years ago ...
In the Monday, April 6, 1970, paper it was reported that most Marietta area service stations had boosted their prices for gasoline. Some were citing costs by distributors as the source and others said they were merely following the lead of their competitors.
"A charred assemblage of wood, wire and rags" was reported in the Tuesday, April 7, 1970, paper as being all that was left of the second cross-burning incident reported to Marietta Police in the past three days. The cross, ignited by rags soaked in kerosene, was placed at the Marietta Place projects. The first incident was across the street in the backyard of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Chapman's home.