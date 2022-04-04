This week’s Time Capsule looks at an electrocution, a new printing press and a merger of metropolitan area schools.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, April 12, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Parker Reynolds, Lewis Smith, Ethel Williams and Katie Simmons drove up Canton Road the Sunday before and broke down in Woodstock late at night. The group called for "Buck" Reynolds, Parker's father who drove a jitney in Marietta, to come get them.
When Buck arrived at Woodstock, he found the group had liquor with them and refused to haul it back to Marietta. An altercation arose and ended with Buck transporting the group and the liquor to Marietta. After the trip, when his fare was asked for, Smith wouldn't pay. In the ensuing fight, Buck and Parker both nearly had their throats cut by Smith and the women in the party ran. Officers apprehended both women and Simmons was found to have a quart of the whiskey on her.
♦ ♦ ♦
John H. Boston, a well-known local attorney, was reported as narrowly escaping electrocution the Saturday before when he came into contact with a live wire near the power house of the Dallas Power Company in Paulding County. Boston, who was in company with T.J. Connor, Virgil McCleskey and R.M. Wade, all of Marietta, had been fishing in the lake near the power house. On returning to their car to head home, Boston's steel rod fishing pole made contact with the heavy feed wire overhead. He was knocked down a steep embankment. He suffered severe bruises and was unconscious for several minutes from the 6,600 volts that passed through his body.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News About The City" column:
♦Gov. and Mrs. Joseph M. Brown returned to Marietta the Thursday before from Rockledge, Florida, where they spent the winter. Gov. Brown had purchased a lot on the riverfront in South Rockledge and planned to build a winter home there in the near future.
♦Interesting letters were received from Cora Brown and Julia Anderson telling of their trip to Jerusalem and the Holy Land. Part of their journey was made on camelback through the desert. They were prolonging their stay in Egypt and would not return to the States for several weeks.
♦ ♦ ♦
Rogers Grocery, which had a location at 101 Church Street and 110 Washington Avenue in Marietta, ran an advertisement on Page 2 announcing the following specials for the week: Best Side Meat for 15 1/2 cents, Pure Lard for 15 1/2 cents, Best Cream Cheese for 21-cents, 10 lbs. of Irish Potatoes for 29-cents, 3 lbs. can Golden Glow Coffee for 99-cents, Pimentos 13-cents, Assorted Jello packages for 10-cents, Knox's Gelatine package for 21-cents, Royal Excelsior Dates package for 10-cents, a can of Libby's Dessert Peaches for 31-cents, a can of Libby's Sliced Pineapple for 37-cents.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, April 13, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported on the installation of a new two-revolution Whitlock book and newspaper cylinder press. It was the largest ever installed in any Marietta printing plant. The Dobbins Transfer Company had been since the Monday before hauling the machinery. Schroeter & Bro. of Atlanta and a force of men worked night and day to get the press erected and running in time for this week's edition of the Journal.
75 years ago ...
The Sunday, April 13, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported a cheek full of bubble gum the day before led to the solution of a series of burglaries at the Marietta Place Country Store. Four small boys, arrested in the case, admitted to breaking into the store and taking merchandise on three occasions.
Credited with cracking the case were Capt. Ernest Sanders and Officer Jesse Cooper who questioned one of the boys after they observed him walking down the street chewing an unusually large wad of gum. Part of the loot taken during the break-ins were large quantities of bubble gum, candy and pocket knives. The store manager also said that he was missing three hams, 37 cartons of cigarettes and just over a hundred dollars. The youths, however, denied taking the hams, cigarettes and most of the money.
50 years ago ...
The Wednesday, April 12, 1972 paper announced that the Cobb County Board of Education said they were prepared to take whatever legal action was needed to resist a merger of metropolitan area schools with the Atlanta system. The comments came in response to indications from the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia that the group might ask the U.S. District Court to require school desegregation across county lines. Such a suit could potentially result in a merger of Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton and Douglas County schools.
