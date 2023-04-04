This week’s Time Capsule looks at the departure of the Deraney family from Marietta and the remains of Gen. John Clark.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, April 5, 1923, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Marietta's Syrian colony, which had at one time consisted of over 50 members, was no more. Charlie and Mike Deraney, the last of the Syrians — who were threatened to leave Marietta by unknown individuals — left town the day before. The brothers moved their stock of goods from their store house to Atlanta for storage while they searched for a permanent location. Warnings to leave town started in the fall 1922 and continued into the Christmas holidays. The height of the threats came when the home of the Deraneys was badly damaged by an exploding stick of dynamite.
♦ ♦ ♦
Temporary organization of the Marietta Chamber of Commerce was reported as being perfected at a largely attended meeting of local businessmen held in the Civitan club rooms the Monday before. Temporary elected officers were Ralph J. Hancock as president and H. Grady Conway as secretary.
♦ ♦ ♦
The editors also carried on the front page a story out of Calhoun about the sudden death of Brown Roach, 60, a prominent Calhoun merchant, which marked the second sudden death at the same house in less than 48 hours. Roach was found dead the Sunday before sitting in a chair on his front porch. Friends who drove up in an automobile didn't realize that he had passed at first. The Friday before, Marion Adcox, another prominent Calhoun merchant who lived with Roach, was stricken with a sudden illness and died.
♦ ♦ ♦
At the Marietta National Cemetery the Friday before, the body of Gen. John Clark, a former governor and patriot, was brought to Marietta for interment after lying for 90 years at St. Andrews Bay, Florida. He was known as one of the foremost Georgia soldiers in the Revolutionary War and as a powerful political leader and governor of Georgia after the war.
The body was brought to Marietta by a delegation of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was met at the station by representatives of various patriotic and civic clubs. Gov. Thomas W. Hardwick and State Public Service Commissioner Col. John T. Boufoillet were expected to deliver addresses at the cemetery during ceremonies on Friday, April 6, 1923.
The remains had slept for nearly 100 years on a knoll overlooking St. Andrews Bay on the west coast of Florida. The movement to transfer Gen. Clark from his remote and almost forgotten grave to a final resting place in the soil of his beloved state was initiated by Mrs. Ell A. Thomas of Atlanta at the state conference of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1921. Clark's grave with the graves of his wife and two grandchildren sat in the backyard of a little home in St. Andrews Bay. There was a time when the general owned the land where the little city stood, but it had long passed out his estate and was carved into hundreds of lots. It took two years for Thomas and her committee to obtain permission from the land owner to remove the remains of the family and return them to Georgia.
♦ ♦ ♦
The "News From Our Correspondents" column had a report from the Locust Grove section on an accident on March 29, 1923 at Gilmore Station on the car line. A woman was driving a touring car about 35 miles an hour, lost control, ran into Tidwell's Grocery store and completely tore out the front of the store while smashing both front wheels of her vehicle. The woman wasn't hurt, but damages to the car and store house were listed as over $300.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, April 5, 1923, edition of The Marietta Journal reported on Page 2 that the United States, with only a sixteenth of the world's population, had a sixth of the world's livestock, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The country also had half of the world's nine million mules, a third of the 169 million swine, a fifth of the 100 million horses, a seventh of the 492 million cattle and a ninth of the 405 million sheep.
♦ ♦ ♦
Page 3 held the following blurbs attributed to "Judge:"
♦Because he quit smoking, a Canadian farmer died within a year after his 117th birthday. Showing how the formation of a pernicious habit will shorten one's life.
♦Talking movies, in which action and words are perfectly timed, is the latest demonstration of science. The movies should take warning of the old fable of the vain peacock, who was greately admired until he opened his mouth and squawked.
♦ ♦ ♦
On Page 7 was a quarter page advertisement taken out by the J.W. Hardeman & Son Company in Marietta, which were the local agents for the Hill's Mixture Corporation in Augusta. The ad, titled "The Widow's 'Might,'" was for Hill's Mixture - A Boll Weevil Killer.
The ad claimed that in 1922, Mrs. Mittie L. Wright of Gough in Burke County had "raised 16 bales of cotton on 15 acres of land with the sole assistance of her children, under most unfavorable weather conditions and the worst boll weevil year that Burks County has known."
