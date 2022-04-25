This week’s Time Capsule looks at an extradition attempt, illegal whiskey captures, a church fire and a windstorm.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, May 3, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that County Deputy Alonza L. Terry returned the week before from Huntsville, Alabama after an unsuccessful attempt to apprehend a man wanted in Cobb County with extradition papers signed by both the governor of Alabama and Georgia Gov. Thomas Hardwick.
The wanted man was Jess Austin, who escaped from a Georgia chain gang after serving only six months of a year and a half sentence. Austin escaped with two other prisoners when they slashed Guard Rufus McCutcheon's throat. The other two escapees had been recaptured, leaving Austin the only one still at large.
When Deputy Terry arrived in Huntsville, he found Austin had been working in the city for Solicitor General White. Austin was also under bond on a charge of assault and battery, which Deputy Terry believed was a fake charge in order to keep him from bringing the prisoner back to Cobb.
Deputy Terry went before Judge Robert C. Brickett of the local circuit court where he was refused custody of Austin. Judge Brickett cited that he hadn't seen Gov. Hardwick sign the extradition papers. Deputy Terry then unsuccessfully tried to get a lawyer in Huntsville to take on his case.
Proof that things were working against him, Deputy Terry discovered that someone filled his motor case with syrup while he met with Judge Brickett. The deputy, returning to Georgia, was about 30 miles out of Huntsville when his car broke down. He spent the next two days taking the engine out of the car and removing cooked syrup off the pistons before he could return home.
♦ ♦ ♦
Frank Faucett of Atlanta was reported as swimming across a creek and running six miles before Deputies Sanders and Groover caught him. Faucett was brought back to the Marietta courthouse along with his Ford and 42 gallons of illegal whiskey. The officers had been driving up Roswell Road near Camp Ground the Friday morning before when they became suspicious of Faucett and his companion's cargo. When the deputies moved to arrest them, both men fled the vehicle and Faucett's partner escaped.
Another illegal whiskey capture by the same deputies happened the day before. The men met a Dodge and a new Ford on Roswell Road in the Frey's Gin neighborhood. The Dodge managed to escape, but the Ford with a load of 75 gallons of illegal whiskey was captured. Byron Wise of Atlanta jumped out of the Ford and ran a quarter of a mile before he was caught.
♦ ♦ ♦
The editors ran an item on Page 8 where French ambassador M. Jusserand was said to have accepted 125 bags of fir tree seeds from the American Forestry Association that would reforest 100,000 acres of woods destroyed in France during World War I.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, May 4, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported on a large revival at Maple Avenue Methodist Church that was attended by nearly 700 people the Saturday before and over 1,000 people the following Sunday. Over the course of the weekend, 52 people were baptized.
♦ ♦ ♦
Ernest Glenn Harris, 44, a wholesale confectioner living at Craven Station on the Marietta-Atlanta car line, was reported as being killed instantly the Monday before after he was hit by a train near Smyrna. Harris, who had been walking on the railroad tracks, didn't hear the approaching train.
♦ ♦ ♦
A fire alarm the Friday before drew a large crowd to the nearly half-century-old Kennesaw Hotel. A storeroom on the second floor was found on fire. Aside from considerable water used to fight the fire and burns to the storeroom, the damage was not heavy.
75 years ago ...
The Monday, April 28, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that the Elizabeth Methodist Church on Highway 41, just outside the Marietta north city limits, was completely destroyed by fire the morning before during the Sunday School hour.
Church members discovered the entire south side of the roof on fire at 10:15 a.m. By 10:50 a.m., the walls had collapsed and the building was a complete loss.
The Marietta Fire Department was summoned, but they didn't come initially to the scene because the church wasn't registered under the city's fire protection plan for the Elizabeth community. When flames began threatening several large gas storage tanks next door at the Wofford Oil Company plant, which was registered, the department responded and wet down the Wofford property.
The fire was believed to have started when a spark dropped onto the shingle roof after a fire had been built in a stove on the north side of the church's auditorium.
♦ ♦ ♦
A terrible windstorm was reported in the Thursday, May 1, 1947, paper as striking the Mt. Bethel section of Cobb County around 4 p.m. the day before. The storm damaged three airplanes staked out on the Airpark field, tore the roof off a barn and uprooted several trees on the farm of Seph Powers. The wind was described as a miniature tornado by men who were on the field at the time.
Robert H. Northcutt's Fairchild 24 was blown from its moorings and carried down the road where it crashed into a pasture gate, causing considerable damage to the wings and tail. J.D. Chesser's Waco-C was lifted off the ground and flipped onto its back, resulting in an undetermined amount of damage. Pete Davison, operator of the field, had his Aeronca Champion blown over which damaged the wings and tail.
