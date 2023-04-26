This week’s Time Capsule looks at two shootings, whiskey runners, honoring fallen soldiers and a lion hunt.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, April 26, 1923, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Lon Brooks, a well-known Marietta man formerly employed at the Black Lumber Company, was shot through the body in four places by a .32-caliber revolver after an argument with his son-in-law, Jack Brooks. Lon was said to be recovering and rapidly improving after an operation at Nolan's Sanitarium.
The shooting occurred in the driveway to the lumber plant the Monday before shortly after 8 a.m. Jack, the manager of the lumber yard, turned himself in to Deputy Sheriff Tom Sanders and said that he had fired Lon from his job the Saturday before because of the man's continual drinking.
Lon showed up at the plant on Monday morning "much the worse for liquor" and after having been thrown out of a nearby restaurant "when his conduct became obnoxious to patrons." Jack said that Lon advanced on him "with a loaded billy" and that he shot Lon to save himself. The "billy" was later found near the scene and determined to be "a soda water bottle believed to have contained moonshine liquor."
♦ ♦ ♦
A second front page story reported that Deputy Sanders captured the Saturday before "one of the biggest whiskey runners operating between Savannah and Nashville" when he arrested R.D. Goad and R.E. Goodman, both of Nashville, and confiscated a Haynes Touring Car containing over 250 quarts of "the finest rye and bourbon whiskies together with a fancy assortment of gin and French brandies." The car was spotted passing Marietta and was overhauled by Deputy Sanders in Kennesaw. The liquor was hidden in "cleverly, contrived compartments built into the backs of the car seats and underneath the body of the car." The liquor, valued at $2,500, was destroyed and the car was to be sold off at public auction.
♦ ♦ ♦
A third front page story reported that Isaac Warren, 35, a farmer in the Concord community, was shot through the body the Tuesday before by federal prohibition officers A.C. Sowell and C.H. Forbes from Atlanta. The officers were attempting to arrest Warren on charges of manufacturing moonshine liquor after receiving a tip about a 300-gallon still at the farm.
Warren was reported as working in his field directly when the officers came for him. Spotting them, Warren ran and then when the officers were about to catch him, dove into Nickajack Creek and swam to the eastern side. The officers started shooting as he rose on the opposite bank and the man took a bullet in the chest. He was taken to Grady Hospital by the officers and was recovering.
In a story carried by an Atlanta newspaper and reprinted below the Times' article, the federal agents identified him as "Ike Warren of Rice's Station" and that he suffered "a serious wound in his right lung" but the federal agents were wondering "where, why and how the wound got there." The agents claimed they approached the home in their car and then Warren fled with at least 300 yards between them. Several revolver shots were fired at the fleeing man, but the agents said "none of which seemed to take effect, but when finally overtaken, he was found to be suffering with a bullet hole in his lung." The agents said when they fired at Warren, his back was turned toward them and they couldn't figure out how a bullet entered his side.
♦ ♦ ♦
Marietta paid tribute to the "Confederacy's valiant dead" that day by decorating their graves with flowers. Over 1,000 people participated in the exercises that began with a parade to the Confederate Cemetery led by the Georgia Power Company Band and followed by Confederate veterans, Daughters of the Confederacy, civic organizations, the American Legion and children of the Marietta Public Schools. Almost every marcher carried a wreath that was placed on the graves of the men that fell in battles around Marietta.
75 years ago ...
In the Monday, April 26, 1948, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal, a memorial plaque paying tribute to 12 Mableton servicemen killed in World War II was reported as being unveiled the day before by 4-year-old Lee Frances Cole, daughter of one of the heroes, at ceremonies held in the school yard. The uncovering climaxed a 40-minute program attended by a large gathering of relatives and friends of the war dead. Singing of "America" opened the ceremony, followed by two numbers by the Southern Melodiers. Six friends of the dead men donned their uniforms and formed a military escort for the dedication. The names inscribed on the bronze plaque were: J.L. Cole, Wreath Ivey, Emory Freeman, John Wilkes, Marvin Glore, John Boger, Marvin Driskell, Harold Kelley, Weyman Martin, J.L. Hollingsworth, Joe Harris and H.W. Belcher.
♦ ♦ ♦
Eugene Cole, a convict who escaped during a mass break from the Cobb County Prison Farm four years earlier, was reported as being recaptured in the Tuesday, April 27, 1948, edition. Cole, who was serving a felony sentence for automobile theft, was captured in Terre Haute, Indiana.
50 years ago ...
The Tuesday, April 25, 1972, edition reported there was a lion hunt in western Cobb County the day before. The hunted animal, which no one was exactly sure of its species, was wounded four times and considered dangerous. The lion - or cougar - or puma - or bobcat - was reported to have attacked a man.
Roy Rozelle, the first man to spot the cat and credited with wounding it, said the animal jumped him the morning before in a swampy area beside the North Georgia Fairgrounds. Rozelle, an employee of a stable at the fairgrounds, first saw the cat the Sunday before and was hunting it when he was attacked. He was clawed once on his left arm before the animal fled. His thick field jacket was torn by the claws but he only received a few scratches on his skin.
Rozelle joined dozens of on- and off-duty Cobb and Smyrna police officers in a futile and muddy search. The hunt was said to be "totally unorganized and consisted mainly of groups of heavily armed men scouting the swampy area." A number of officers reported large cat tracks in the area and signs of heavy bleeding.
David Lee, a game biologist with the Georgia Game and Fish Commission, arrived on scene with tranquilizing equipment but abandoned it after hearing the animal was already wounded. He advised that the best procedure would be to let the animal die of its wounds rather than risk lives in the hunt. However, dogs were released moments later into the swampy area. The dog trainers, who were reported as having hunted lions in the past, reported that there were a number of lion trails in the area but the trails left by the hunters confused the dogs, who returned an hour later empty-pawed.
