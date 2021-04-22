This week’s Time Capsule looks at accidents, robberies and the deaths of a Confederate veteran and a Cobb County Sheriff.
100 years ago …
The Friday, April 22, 1921, edition of The Cobb County Times reported on a ceremony held at the Confederate cemetery the Wednesday before for H. Taylor Winn. The Confederate veteran died at the Confederate Soldiers' Home in Atlanta the day before the burial.
His body came to Marietta with an escort of honor wearing the Confederate uniform and composed of Sol Howe, W.T. Osborn, W.B. Evans, W.H. Osborn, L.J. Green, William N. Ransom, B.D. Martin, W.L. Bohler and Col. J. Colton Lynes. The first six of the named men were also residents of the Soldiers' Home.
Winn served in a Georgia regiment during the Civil War and Marietta was his home. After the surrender, he went North and remained there until a year before his death, which was caused by "a severe stroke of paralysis."
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column, the Belmont section reported that "Sid Arrington got his car almost torn to pieces by a street car" the Saturday morning before at the Belmont crossing. Arrington suffered three broken ribs and his passengers C.J. Bell and a Mr. Goodwin received bruises.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, April 21, 1921, edition of The Marietta Journal reported on the preparations for the annual Confederate Memorial Day ceremony that was to be held at the Marietta Confederate Cemetery the following Tuesday.
The ceremony was to commence after a procession of Marietta's citizens and children marched from the courthouse at 10 a.m. to the cemetery.
The graves of the soldiers would be decorated with flowers. J. Stanton Read was to act as Marshal of the Day assisted by Capt. Crow, Lindley Camp and others of the American Legion.
Automobiles were to be provided for Confederate veterans, officers of the Memorial Association, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the American Revolution and officiating ministers.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column, the Nickajack section reported that Will Moon was riding a young mule in from the field the Tuesday before when it became frightened and started running. Moon's foot somehow became caught in the harness and he was dragged several yards across the ground, which left him badly bruised.
♦ ♦ ♦
The editors wrote the following on the Editorial page:
"Six bank robbers met disaster when they ordered 'hands up' of the cashier of a small Illinois bank. He killed one, wounded two and captured two, only the one who remained in the car outside the bank escaping. A little more of this sort of grit will make the (bank robbery) business unpopular."
75 years ago ...
The Monday, April 15, 1946, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported on the burial of Cobb County Sheriff Thomas M. Sanders in the Mountain View Park Cemetery. Sheriff Sanders, 66, died one hour after suffering a heart attack in his courthouse office the Saturday before.
Out of respect for the Sheriff, Judge Harold Hawkins recessed Cobb County Superior Court at 12:30 p.m. until the next morning.
Sheriff Sanders' two sons had followed their father's profession. Ernest Sanders, the eldest, was a member of the Marietta Police Department and Kermit Sanders was a special deputy sheriff.
♦ ♦ ♦
Also that day, it was reported that nearly 82 years after the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain, the sword of Capt. S.M. Neighbor, 52nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry, was placed on exhibit in the museum at Kennesaw Mountain. The sword was a gift from Capt. Neighbor's niece, Cora Neighbor of Newcomerstown, Ohio.
Capt. Neighbor played a dramatic role in the Federal assault on Cheatham's Hill. His regiment was a portion of Col. Dan McCook's Brigade, one of five regiments chosen to make a direct frontal assault on the Confederate line. He led Company D in the charge and was mortally wounded.
♦ ♦ ♦
Mary Jo Cozart, 8, of Marietta was reported in the Thursday, April 18, 1946, paper as sustaining minor cuts and bruises when her horse lunged into a car driven by Mrs. Fred Myers on Powder Springs Street in Marietta. The horse, a handsome bay, died soon after the impact. Myers' car was badly damaged.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the Monday, April 22, 1946, paper it was reported that 35 cases of whiskey were stolen the night before when burglars broke into the Don Ree Liquor store in Smyrna. The burglars gained entrance to the store by prying a screen off one of the back windows. The loot was said to have been carried out of the back of the store, across the railroad tracks and loaded into the getaway vehicle.
