This week’s Time Capsule looks at a shooting, a new radio set and soda fountain, accidents and a plane crash.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, April 26, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Charlie Williams was shot and killed at about 6:30 p.m. the Sunday before by Frank "Dude" Tillman following an argument over money Tillman said that Williams owed him. It was rumored there had been a craps game in the neighborhood before and some time after the argument started.
Tillman was said to have gone over to Cherokee Street and got a gun from his home. Before he got back, someone warned Williams who ran around the Holiness Church on Johnson Street only to meet Tillman coming around the corner. The shot was fired point blank and Williams' death was instantaneous.
Williams was reported have to had around $70, a large diamond ring and a good watch in his possession at the time he was shot, but these were removed from his person before officers arrived. The articles were stolen by Jim Jackson, who was arrested the Monday before. Tillman, who fled the scene, was still being hunted by officers who believed he was in the area. Williams and Tillman were both in their twenties.
♦ ♦ ♦
The radio set of George E. Daniell and William McCulloch at the Daniell Brothers Jewelry store was providing daily entertainment to the people of Marietta and Cobb County. It was also stated to be one of the finest receiving sets in the South.
Signals were being picked up from various points. The broadcasting stations of the Atlanta Journal; Atlanta Constitution; the Westinghouse Company of Pittsburgh and Chicago; the Detroit News; the Newark, New Jersey station; and the General Electric station at Schenectady, New York could be easily heard along with the calls of amateurs and ships at sea. Among the far-reaching European signals picked up were those of Genoa, Italy; Nuen, Germany; Paris and Lyons, France; and occasionally a conversation directed toward Cuba.
♦ ♦ ♦
Many Marietta residents were reported as inspecting the new soda fountain that was being installed at the Allen Drug Company's store that week. The $5,000 fountain was said to be "one of the finest fountains in operation in all of north Georgia." The fountain was a duo-unit, permitting two clerks to work at the fountain at the same time without interfering with each other.
♦ ♦ ♦
A.H. Gilbert and George H. Sessions, vice-president and cashier, respectively, of the Marietta Trust & Banking company, pleaded guilty of embezzlement in the Cobb Superior Court the Thursday before and were given six- to 10-year sentences at the state farm by Judge W.E.H. Searcy Jr. The men were taken to Milledgeville that night and began their sentences immediately upon delivery.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, April 27, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported on the memorial services held for the Confederate dead at Marietta's City Cemetery the day before, followed by exercises at the county courthouse. Shortly after 10 a.m., a parade consisting of old Confederate veterans, school children and citizens numbering several thousand, left Marietta Square and marched to the cemetery carrying flowers for the Confederate graves. After the crowds had gathered at the cemetery, the school children sang "America" and "Dixie."
♦ ♦ ♦
The body of a man found in a lumber car at the Marietta railroad yards the week before was positively identified as Pat Dempsey after authorities successfully got in touch with the deceased's sister, Mrs. Cadington of Elmira, New York. The body was shipped by the Black Undertaking Company to Elmira last Friday. It was the man's cigarmaker union card that helped establish his identity.
75 years ago ...
The Monday, April 21, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported the following:
♦Cpl. Winson W. Cantrell, 22, of Austell was killed the Saturday before when the jeep he was riding in struck a deep rut in a dirt road north of Clarkdale, overturned and pinned him against the bank.
♦Three Ledbetter-Johnson employees escaped death the Sunday before when the truck they were riding in was demolished by a northbound passenger train one mile south of Kennesaw on Highway 41, tying up railroad traffic for more than two hours. The crash derailed the pony trucks of the locomotive and slashed spike heads and bolts on the track for 15 rail lengths.
♦Robert Lee Ross, a 12-year-old from Acworth, was killed instantly by a southbound train the Saturday before. Ross was riding his bicycle and failed to hear the oncoming engine while crossing the tracks in the middle of the business section.
♦ ♦ ♦
Lindley Camp, a prominent Atlanta attorney and former assistant solicitor general of the Blue Ridge circuit, along with seven other Delta Airline officials were reported killed in the Tuesday, April 22, 1947, paper when a company plane on a survey flight collided in the air with another aircraft, crashed and burned on the Muscogee County Airport in Columbus. Camp was a former adjutant general of the State of Georgia who was on the Delta legal staff. Delta said the company plane, a C-47 coming in for a landing, was struck from above by a BT-13, a former Army primary trainer converted to civilian use. The Delta plane was broken in two and wreckage was scattered over the end of the airport runways.
