This week’s Time Capsule looks at a murder, grand larceny, Interstate 75 and the Doraville gasoline storage tank farm fire.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, April 5, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that the Fulton County grand jury indicted Cora Lou Vinson the day before on the charge of murdering her husband, Dr. W.D. Vinson.
Dr. Vinson was shot on March 31 as he sat at his desk in a drug store at the corner of Ponders and Marietta streets. Mrs. Vinson was alleged to have gone to the office late in the afternoon and fired several shots into her husband's head. A few days before the shooting, she had been declared sane in a trial to determine her sanity. Dr. Geo. A. Vinson of Marietta was the murdered man's brother. Mrs. Vinson was the sister of Simp Jackson and Tom Jackson of Marietta.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column:
♦The South Kennesaw section reported that T.D. Ellison moved his saw mill to Dr. J.W. Ellis' farm in the section, where he would saw several hundred thousand feet of lumber.
♦The Hunter's Store section reported that Grady and Ted, sons of Mr. and Mrs. James Thomas, were thrown from a mule the Thursday before and the left arms of both boys were broken.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, April 6, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that the cases against A.H. Gilbert and George Sessions, indicted on grand larceny of funds from the Marietta Trust and Banking Company, were set to go to trial in Cobb County Superior Court on April 19, 1922. The charges against Gilbert and Sessions were covered in 22 indictments against each of them and they both were out on $22,000 bond — a $1,000 bond for each indictment.
A second story reported that liquidating agent G.P. Reynolds had filed a claim with the government regarding income taxes that were unlawfully paid to Uncle Sam by the bank over the past four years. The claim was that the tax was paid on fictitious earnings and that a refund of $8,841.25 should be made to the bank.
♦ ♦ ♦
On Page 6, the editors picked up the following blurb from the New York Tribune: "Sir Arthur Quilier-Couch may be correct in asserting that Prohibition will never give America a great literature, but it does give the newspapers some grand first-page stories."
50 years ago ...
In the Wednesday, April 5, 1972 edition of The Marietta Daily Journal it was reported that the green light for the last leg of Interstate 75 above Marietta was given that day.
Cobb realtor O.C. Hubert, the last major public foe of Line T, revealed that he would not try to stop the road being built along Line T.
Hubert, for the last year, had threatened to sue to prevent the route from being used. His suit would have been based on that Line T involves crossing public use lands, which violates the Environmental Protection Act, and that political pressure determined the route. Line T through Cobb, Bartow and Cherokee Counties got approval in March 1972 from Secretary of Transportation John Volpe.
♦ ♦ ♦
A thundering explosion was reported in the Thursday, April 6, 1972, paper as having ripped through a gas storage tank farm in the Atlanta suburb of Doraville that morning, bathing nearby homes in flame and killing one workman.
At least four other people, all residents of nearby houses, were injured and three homes were left in charred ruins. About 300 other homes were evacuated. The Cobb County Fire Department, Dobbins Air Force Base Fire Department and the Lockheed Fire Department each sent men and equipment to the scene.
The explosion occurred at the Triangle Refinery, part of a vast complex of storage tanks situated about 15 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. The tank farm was surrounded by many small homes and was near the General Motors Assembly plant. Flames from three of the huge storage tanks shot hundreds of feet in the air and firemen worked frantically, hosing down four other tanks to keep them from exploding. Two adjacent tanks — one containing 54,000 barrels of gasoline and the other 35,000 barrels — were in particular danger.
The next day's paper reported that the fire had continued that morning. Weary firemen from DeKalb, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett and Atlanta had tried to subdue the monstrous flames only to be forced to retreat and watch the blazes spring up anew as supplies of extremely effective foam were exhausted.
The fire was feeding on 2.5 million gallons of gasoline and fanned by winds at 15 miles per hour. By sundown Thursday, some 20 firemen had already been hospitalized because of the blaze; among them were at least four Cobb County men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.