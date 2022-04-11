This week’s Time Capsule looks at a death, a guilty verdict, parking tickets, Vietnam and a liquor petition.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, April 19, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that an approximately 55-year-old man was found dead in a box car on the tracks behind the Black Lumber Company's yard that morning. Laborers had been unloading the car the day before but only emptied half of the car and didn't resume until 10 a.m. the next day due to pouring rain.
At the coroner's inquest it was determined the man had died from natural causes. Based on papers found on his body, he was believed to be Pat Dempsey from Elmira, New York, and had been in Florida recently. He had two dollars in change on his person, wore shabby clothes and had the general appearance of a hobo. A cigar maker's union card, dated 1917, indicated his profession but the card showed no dues paid since 1917.
Different people reported seeing him around Marietta since the Saturday before and stated he was looking for work and inquired about the location of the Marietta Cigar Factory. However, the owner of the plant said the man never applied there.
♦ ♦ ♦
Plans for the Marietta grain elevator were going forward and A.L. Crowe stated that representatives of the state bureau of markets and the operators of successful elevators in other parts of Georgia had been in Marietta advising local committees as to the best sites and form of construction. While there were sufficient subscriptions to start the work, the local committees wanted more of them to give it a liberal amount of working capital.
♦ ♦ ♦
Donald C. Hancock, son of J.W. Hancock of Marietta, along with several of the most influential businessmen in Rome bought the Purity Ice Cream and Dairy Co. there and were expected to develop the industry on a large scale. D.C. Hancock, elected president and general manager, was in active charge of the plant.
♦ ♦ ♦
Harvey Ward was reported as having a bad motorcycle accident but suffering no serious injuries that evening just before the newspaper went to press. Ward's motorcycle crashed into the curb at the entrance to Winter Street from Marietta Square. He was thrown over the motorcycle in front of the Marietta Trust & Banking Company's entrance with it resting on top of him.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, April 20, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that A.H. Gilbert and George H. Sessions, the former vice president and cashier, respectively, of The Marietta Trust & Banking Company, came into court shortly after noon that day and pleaded guilty to charges in connection with wrecking the above bank. After hearing the pleas, Judge W.E.H. Searcy directed a guilty verdict against them and they were sentenced to no less than six years in prison and no more than 10 years.
75 years ago ...
The Sunday, April 20, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal announced that 142 people were given tickets for overtime parking as registered on the new parking meters since they were in operation on Marietta Square. An additional 10 cases were listed for parking by a yellow curb, with seven for double parking. Marietta Police Chief Harold Griggs reminded residents that meters were in effect from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Sundays, Wednesday afternoons and holidays.
For a nickel, motorists could park for one hour; 12 minutes for a penny; 24 minutes for two pennies; 36 minutes for three pennies; or 48 minutes for four pennies. Overtime parking meant a ticket and a $1 payable fine at the Marietta Police Station within 24 hours of the ticket being issued.
50 years ago ...
The Monday, April 17, 1972, edition of the paper carried a United Press International story that announced U.S. warplanes, which left the port of Haiphong in flames visible 100 miles at sea and shot down three MIG21 jet fighters near the capital of Hanoi, had swept into North Vietnam that day in more heavy raids. There were no details on the raids, but it was believed to have been strikes just above the Demilitarized Zone.
U.S. Command reported five U.S. planes were downed over the weekend — two of them during the attack on Hanoi and the port of Haiphong. In the incidents four crewmen were missing and seven were rescued, including five who were wounded. Hanoi Radio claimed that 15 American planes, including one of the big eight-jet B52s which took part in the bombing, were downed during the raids. U.S. Command refuted that, saying all B52s returned safely to their bases.
♦ ♦ ♦
A highly-organized and concerted effort to legalize liquor stores in Marietta was reported as getting underway in the Wednesday, April 19, 1972, paper. Thousands of liquor petitions were mailed to registered voters who lived in the city's seven wards. Marietta Mayor Dick Hunter immediately endorsed the liquor vote and predicted that liquor sales in the city would produce over $500,000 per year in tax revenues that would help ease Marietta's then-critical financial woes.
Supporters of the liquor movement called themselves the "Marietta Forum for Tax Revenue." They calculated that they needed 3,596 valid signatures from registered voters to authorize the calling of a liquor election.
A bill passed during the 1972 session of the General Assembly authorized municipalities to hold liquor references if 35% of the registered voters in the city signed a petition calling for an election.
