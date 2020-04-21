This week’s Time Capsule looks at a cyclone, the Census and World War II events.
100 years ago …
The Tuesday, April 20, 1920, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that a small cyclone hit Marietta the Tuesday before. Trees were down across the roads in Elizabeth, a town where Kennestone Hospital resides today.
Telephone wires were down in several places. The "big glass front" at the Brumby Furniture Company in Marietta was blown in and a chimney on Cherokee Street was knocked over.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the Want Ads, D.W. Blair announced that he had the one to two-ton plate glass elevator out of the "old front Florence store" for sale and that it was in good condition.
♦ ♦ ♦
On the Editorial Page of the Friday, April 23, 1920, edition of The Times, the editors started a campaign for the City of Marietta to have a population of 10,000 by the time the 1930 Census was taken.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column was the following item:
♦ Due West section - A.J. Ferrell was reported as having returned home after a two week stay at Dr. Nolan's sanitarium for breaking his arm in two places after catching it in a gasoline engine.
♦ ♦ ♦
The body of George N. Guffin, who died in England on Sept. 29, 1918, while in service to the U.S. Army during World War I, was brought to Marietta from Hoboken, New Jersey. His funeral was held the Friday before at Midway Church and he was buried in the church's cemetery. Guffin was the first in Georgia to be sent home for burial from overseas.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Friday, April 23, 1920, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that Sheriff W.E. Swanson retained his seat by 145 votes. The week before, Swanson had taken out several full page ads in The Times and had been criticized for them by the editors of The Marietta Daily Journal.
75 years ago ...
The Wednesday, April 18, 1945, Marietta Daily Journal reported on a pair of overseas reunions between brothers during WWII.
Luther T. McArthur of Marietta and his brother, Floyd S. McArthur of Canton, "casually said 'Be seeing you' to each other" three years earlier. Luther's wife was reported as receiving a letter in Marietta stating that the brothers, now a Private First Class in the Field Artillery and a Sgt. in the Air Corps respectively, had met for the first time at a base in Germany.
Sgt. Robert C. Cranmer and First Lt. Wesley E. Cranmer, both of Marietta, had been overseas for over two years. The brothers were reunited at a forward airbase in Italy where Robert was stationed, after serving in Africa and Sicily.
♦ ♦ ♦
About 400 employees of Holeproof Hosiery Company in Marietta were reported in the Thursday, April 19, 1945 paper as having signed "The War Workers Pledge" the Tuesday before after a visit to the plant by Lt. Jacob Gordon of the Philadelphia Quartermasters Depot, Capt. Feuster A. Norwood of the Army Air Corps and Staff Sgt. John T. Folwer of the Air Corps. The visit was "in the interest of obtaining maximum production of cushion sole socks" that the company made for the Army and Navy. Sixty percent of the company's production was for the military contracts.
♦ ♦ ♦
Memorial services for Private Marion W. Taylor of Smyrna were reported in the Friday, April 20, 1945, paper. Taylor was killed in action in Belgium on Jan. 6, 1945.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Monday, April 23, 1945, paper reported that three young Army convicts, who had escaped from guards while being taken to the Federal Prison in Atlanta the Thursday before, had been recaptured near Cartersville.
50 years ago ...
Bulldozers were reported in the Wednesday, April 22, 1970, paper as having dug trenches and buried old washing machines, refrigerators, tires and other junk that had accumulated behind the Town and Country Shopping Center on Roswell. The new owners of the shopping center, C&S Realty, joined other organizations in the county in Operation Facelift, an all-out cleanup and beautification effort.