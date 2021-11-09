I knew times were tough for the MDJ, but the Cobb “daily” is really scraping bottom for content when my Facebook post supporting a neighbor running for school board becomes Around Town fodder. Deride me all you want for being an “ivory tower” academic, but I eat gas station hot dogs, listen to George Jones, and talk with a country accent. I guess it’s better than being called a redneck, which I can’t say has never happened.
And while I have sent critical letters and op-eds to the MDJ over the years, I get no “thrill” out of pointing out errors that anyone with a basic understanding of economics should grasp to “show how smart” I am. I am an economist: you have confused the source of our disparity in understanding of simple concepts taught in Econ 101. Instead, I am motivated by concern for your subscribers, which includes many cousins, aunts, and uncles who tend our ancestors’ headstones in Cobb church graveyards.
My late mother (Marylin Mayes Bradbury) got her start in journalism at the MDJ and subscribed to the paper until the day she died, so I have held an affinity for the paper even as neighbors ask why I continue to have the MDJ dropped at the end of my driveway. It’s sad to see the once essential Cobb news source down to five days a week serving largely as a rah-rah rag for the Cobb Chamber with wire service filler. I guess expanding into reader Facebook feeds to take potshots at people the editorial board perceives as enemies is the next step in its devolution.
And if you’re going to report on a private Facebook post, at least relay the whole exchange to transmit the complete context to your readers, which the anonymous author who penned the gossip column failed to do. Other posters and I rebutted Randy Weiner’s comment well before press time, to which he did not reply, nor did you report. Not that any of it was newsworthy in the first place.
