Please don't! Please don’t block another city street in downtown Marietta. You have a proposal to block another block of Root Street, for what? For Dumpsters next to the First Baptist Church, or for another monstrous, intrusive, obtrusive brick dumpster hangar?*
I understand that First Baptist not only wants to take deed possession of that block of Root Street; they also want to take Dobbs Street into their ownership.
We have enough congestion in the downtown; and blocking off this important two-way block of Root Street will only worsen it. Hansell Street is one-way going east. Dobbs Street is one-way going west. This, along with this two-way section of Root Street, is an important part of circulation for downtown traffic, the merchants, and the Baptist kindergarten.
Root Street is used by citizens searching for a parking space, by exhibitors during events on the Square, and by others.
In my lifetime, Marietta has blocked and/or changed five downtown streets. Until the ‘50s, Root Street went north to Lemon Street. The city properly closed one block of Root Street so that First Baptist could build a new, larger sanctuary. Very good.
First Baptist Church is an important part of our town. I was in their Explorer Post 144 for four great years. I know that several members of city council are members there. (Maybe they should recuse themselves from any discussions or voting on this?) We all have many close friends there. Yep, unfortunately, this letter might destroy some of my valued friendships.
First Baptist owns four blocks of our downtown; I’m glad the city has them. That should be enough; the city doesn’t need to give up another city street and cause more congestion.
The city has gotten Waste Management to keep their Dumpsters painted and clean. I think we should all blame our forefathers for their short-sighted decisions they made in 1838; they should have planned hidden areas for the coming of Dumpsters.
William B. Dunaway
Former Marietta mayor
*The new Dumpster Hangar behind the Art Museum is not an improvement in my mind.
