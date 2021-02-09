Editor’s Note: Below is an open letter to the community from Marietta City Schools Board of Education and Superintendent Grant Rivera in celebration of Black History Month and the completed renovation of the Lemon Street Elementary School.
Dear Marietta Community:
February is designated as Black History Month. The Marietta City Schools Board of Education and Superintendent, Dr. Grant Rivera, are proud to recognize the accomplishments of African Americans throughout our history who have helped move our country and our Marietta community toward a more equal and just society. We are also proud to honor alumni, teachers, staff families, individuals and organizations who work to celebrate and keep the history and legacy of African Americans in the Marietta community and the Lemon Street Schools.
It is both symbolic and significant for MCS to be reopening the historic Lemon Street Elementary School during Black History Month. This pillar of our community, which served as one of two K-12 campuses in Marietta for African-American students in Cobb County before desegregation, will once again be a place of learning for our high school students. The MCS Board of Education and Superintendent acknowledge the pride in this historic site held by the various Lemon Street Schools’ student and teacher alumni groups and the broader Marietta community. Established in 1894, what started as the Lemon Street Colored School, the Lemon Street site was the hub of Black education in Marietta. The building was home to the Lemon Street Elementary School from 1951 to 1970. It was used briefly as a junior high for Marietta City Schools, and then a branch of the Cobb County Public Library (the Hattie Gaines Wilson Library) until its closing in 2013. The building then became a warehouse for the school district. In June 2020, the Marietta City Schools Board of Education approved a $3.5 million dollar renovation to restore this historically and culturally significant property.
MCS will offer three academic programs in the renovated Lemon Street Elementary School: 1) Marietta Performance Learning Center (PLC) — a small non-traditional Marietta High School program in a blended computer-based learning format; 2) Marietta Alternative Programs (MAPS) — an alternative education program for students in grades 6-12; and 3) Marietta Evening School Hours (MESH) — a flexible learning environment with night classes in a supportive, hybrid setting.
As a governance team, we also recognize that for our school system and community to truly embody the values of inclusion and diversity, it is important that we acknowledge the full history of African Americans in this community. The history of segregation in this country is a painful one. African-American students in segregated schools received sub-par facilities and resources. However, out of these inequities came examples of resilience and excellence evidenced by the many alumni of Lemon Street High School who went on to be lawyers, doctors, civic leaders, and leaders of industry. In addition to the individual achievements, collectively Lemon Street High School produced a state championship football team and a world-class marching band. As we celebrate this month and look toward the future, we are creating an equitable and inclusive learning environment to ensure all students can reach their full potential.
The Marietta City Schools Board of Education and Superintendent observe and honor Black History Month and encourage educators, students, families and community members to learn more about the heritage and achievements of African Americans in the Marietta community through a variety of programs and activities in our schools and our community.
Marietta City Schools Board of Education and the Superintendent honor Black History Month and recognize the tremendous contributions made by African Americans. We proudly celebrate the re-opening of the Lemon Street Elementary School as a site for student learning.
With appreciation,
Alan Levine, Ward 1
Jason Waters, Ward 2
Randy Weiner, Ward 3
Allison Gruehn, Ward 4
Angela Orange, Chair, Ward 5
Kerry Minervini, Vice-Chair, Ward 6
Irene Berens, Ward 7
Dr. Grant Rivera, Superintendent
