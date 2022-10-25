DEAR EDITOR:
Marietta officials make critical financial decisions without explanation or asking citizens. The Municipal Electric Association (MEAG) provides electricity to Marietta Power which contributes to the construction cost of Plant Vogtle’s nuclear reactors Nos. 3 and 4 under terms of MEAG’s Projects J and P. Expected to cost $14 billion at inception in 2009, construction costs now exceed $32 billion. A 2018 agreement stipulates minority partners like Marietta can elect to reduce their cost share in units 3 and 4 when a $2.1 billion ceiling is exceeded, causing Georgia Power (GPC) to pay 100% of the remaining costs to complete the project.
In June, MEAG sued GPC asserting its right to trigger the 2018 agreement and on 6/15/22 MEAG briefed city officials on this matter, but no record exists of this meeting. Inexplicably, Marietta officials voted to accept future Vogtle cost overruns at a “Special Council Meeting” on 7/26/22. Most Marietta Power customers do not know we are paying down the reactor costs ($1.8 million or more a year). Current MEAG bonds ($260 million) and $2.5 billion in previous bonding, finance MEAG’s portion of the cost of Vogtle 3 and 4 and capitalized interest, refund certain outstanding bonds, and pay issuance costs. Assets of Marietta and the other municipalities secure the MEAG bonds.
Deciding not to spend more money on units 3 and 4 and reducing ownership share seems to be a no-brainer, especially since Marietta Power customers will soon see major utility bill increases. Yet, on 2/10/22 Marietta officials accepted a settlement of the lawsuit whereby GPC will pay 20% of MEAG’s additional costs beyond the current capital cost forecast, instead of 100%, and Marietta Power will retain its full ownership (19.76%) of MEAG’s ownership share of Vogtle 3 and 4 — much larger ownership than any other MEAG municipality.
Marietta Power does not use all the MEAG generation currently obligated under its “take or pay contracts” and will never need its share of the electricity generated by Vogtle 3 and 4. Marietta’s surplus capacity for 2023 is 119,493 kW, enough electricity to supply 12,000 homes annually. City officials missed another opportunity to keep electric bills reasonable and reduce its oversupply of electricity. Instead they decided to increase future electricity costs and save Georgia Power shareholders money. Resistance of city officials, MEAG, and Georgia Power to wind and solar energy is due to their commitment to Vogtle 3 and 4, while storms and steep utility bills are driving a nationwide residential rooftop solar boom according to the Financial Times.
Larry Wills
Marietta
