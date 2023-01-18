What we have here is… a failure to participate! New Years fireworks had nothing on (a recent) Cobb Board of Commissioners meeting. This was the first meeting of 2023, and first of the new terms for Commission Districts 1&3. After the County Legal Counsel confirmed we are operating under the map as amended by the Commission in October. It is the law unless a court says it is not. This is also the case for the Georgia Congressional, State House, State Senate and even our local School Board all of which have lawsuits pending. In no other body are elected officials abstaining from their votes or abdicating their responsibilities. Why then are these commissioners failing to participate?
After the rules of abstaining requires not sitting at the dais, these commissioners chose to become part of the audience. The audience responded in shocked silence and a small amount of fringe applause. This did not deserve praise in my opinion. The two empty seats and lack of district representation for roughly 400,000 residents of Cobb is a disservice to our county.
What did impress me was the countenance and commitment to the county business by the remaining two commissioners and Chairwoman Lisa Cupid. It didn’t have to be this way. Quite honestly the example of how to carry-on has been displayed consistently by the targeted Dist 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson. This map conflict that set out to force her resignation has been looming over her head for nearly a year now. In that time she has continued to hold constituent calls, community huddles, agenda previews, priorities tour etc. The residents of district 2 have incredible access to their local representation and the work has not stopped.
This manufactured chaos did not stop the business of the county, as agenda items were called for votes by Chairwoman Cupid and seconded by remaining commissioners. Agenda items that were largely District 1 & 3 items, including appointments to advisory boards. It was stated this is a matter for the state but all indications are that AG Chris Carr has no intention of intervening. So what are they waiting for to get to work in 2023?
