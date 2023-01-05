Election methods are a can of worms opened by SoS Raffensburger, but typically he is pushing the second worst method. Out of five possibilities, he is pushing the the next worst of what we are currently doing. In ascending order the next three best are Approval, Condorcet, and finally the last and best- STAR! Score Then Automatic Runoff is the best of all possible methods. See the details at http://equal.vote, for a full comparison and explanation.
On the subject of elections, SB202 was a good start. However, the statewide integrity of the voter rolls is a serious issue. A statewide mandated standard for counties to meet in purging the dead, the moved, the inactive, out of the voter database. I have, with difficulty, challenged voters simply by comparing probate estate records with a voter roll. At present voter roll databases are behind pay walls. Why not open records? They are already open to those with money. I have poll watched in multiple precincts, been a poll worker multiple times on Election Day and am satisfied that Election Day integrity is predominant at the precinct level. Voting “seasons” are a waste of county resources. At an early voting site in a library, I have witnessed the poll worker excitement at a person approaching possibly to vote and the resulting disappointment when that person turns out to just be a library patron. A four-day voting period of Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and done is more that sufficient.
Drop boxes are mischief magnets and should be minimal and under strict surveillance and supervision. Chain of custody is a fiction when mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting and drop boxes are involved. Finally, mail-in ballots should be the exception and require an affidavit of need with felony penalties for fraud. A sea of mail-in ballots creates a “sea” for undetectable, fraudulent ballots to swim into legitimacy and sway close elections. There will always be some level of fraud in elections because there is something valuable to be stolen. Enforcement that makes negative examples out of bad actors is noticeable lacking and is much needed.
I also do not understand the urgency of quick election results for the 11 p.m. news. I would much prefer accuracy and transparency with all challenges dealt with before certifying results.
