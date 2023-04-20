America faces a looming default crisis all because MAGA extremists and their leader, Kevin McCarthy, are pushing for painful cuts to essential programs—and Congressmen Barry Loudermilk and Rick McCormick has done nothing to stop it. Even though America has always managed to meet its financial obligations, this year we are being pushed to the brink of default because of MAGA hostage-taking strategies that threaten life saving benefits that working people like me have paid into their entire lives.
The impacts of these tactics are far-reaching: Social Security and Medicare could be slashed, hospital funding is in jeopardy, and even payment to military service members and their families is in doubt. That doesn’t even begin to cover the risks of default, which would spike interest rates and cause chaos for working families here in Georgia, and damage the global economy.
Our community's health, medical access, and financial stability are at risk if MAGA Republicans don’t back down from this ledge. By playing games with fake plans they know won’t work, the MAGA GOP is pushing us towards default. Their irresponsible approach to governing would have severe, wide-reaching impacts that we can’t afford, and would damage the country for decades to come.
I call on Reps. Loudermilk and McCormick to oppose any scheme that risks default by not passing a clean debt ceiling increase, and to raise the debt limit without painful cuts that will impact our community.
Let's start by stopping immigrants at the border and quit giving them free money, free healthcare and a free living for simply getting here illegally. SEND THEM ALL HOME and quit letting them as non-citizens be allowed to vote. This country is FLAT BROKE! Haven't you figured that out yet??
