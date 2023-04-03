Since 1959 the Cobb population grew from 65,000 to almost 800,000, and traffic grew even faster. The ARC predicts Cobb will need better traffic management than Commissioners can provide. Cobb’s MARTA-stylebus plan is poor and the M-Splost offers the same. Is MARTA Cobb’s consultant?
1. Cobb uses slow buses supported with “taxpayer subsidies”, but it serves only about 1% of Cobb’s population.
2. Cobb’s citizens, including the Elderly, need serious transit now, a low fare, no tax subsidies, and fast 85 mph trips. Privately-proposed Uber-type services will help final connections.
3. 1940’s style buses, noisy & polluting, were slow and uncomfortable. Must we repeat outdated technologies? They don’t make air cleaner, their smoke and tire particles pollute the air, and slow our car lanes. Today, buses are nonsense, regardless of what highly paid “consultants” promote.
4. Should we pay huge taxes for 30 years resulting in still-congested roads? Paulding, Bartow, Cherokee and Douglas need our roads but can’t pay for them with taxes. But over 150,000 of their drivers and our workers could be carried by overhead guideway transit daily. Better to ride in privately built heavy rail while not having to pay the Commissioners’ wasteful M-Splost taxes.
5. Transit causes crime? That slogan was a false device used in the 1970’s to defeat a Cobb vote for MARTA. It’s way out of date today!
6. All city, county and state police officers can ride free on this HighRoad system.
7. “Happy-Factor”? I’d be happier traveling in a fast, comfortable, safe, smooth-rolling quiet elevated HighRoad vehicle, arriving every 5 minutes every day at all hours, and available fairly in all parts of Cobb.
8. Making sensible choices is how I see our Commissioners managing the future if it isn’t blocked by the Cobb County Commissioners adding M-Splost tax to existing Sales Taxes.
9. Solution: We’ve negotiated with the Federal D.O.T. Office of the Secretary in Washington a “New Starts” public-private financing plan to build 59 miles of HighRoad heavy-capacity elevated guideway rail in Cobb while not costing you or Cobb a cent. Cobb Commissioners need to know you want to make Cobb even greater for them, and with no Cobb expense! Why don’t they accept this money-saving transit gift? Give all five commissioners a call!
85 MPH transit? Surely not on rubber tired vehicles I hope!!
Nobody wants to ride the bus. Most of the buses in Cobb are natural gas and cleaner burning. Cobb is a suburban county. If you want to ride a bus move to ATL.
