Years ago, I decided to drive to Ft. Lauderdale instead of flying. My granddaughter was graduating from elementary school. I try to miss nothing when it comes to her. However, this story is not about the most precious child in the world; it's all about the ride.
Flying to Ft. Lauderdale from Atlanta takes two hours. Driving there takes ten, which is a good reason to fly Delta. This time, however, I needed to take some furniture from our storage area my daughter needed. But I had dreaded the long drive for days.
I-75 South is, how do I say, not the most scenic route in America. Then top that off with the Florida Turnpike, and the word "boring" takes on an even more monotonous meaning!
The sun was just barely over the horizon when I pulled out of my driveway, looking like Ma Clampett heading to Beverly Hills. Stacked furniture and luggage filled the SUV with bungee cords holding it securely.
I had not yet closed the car door when the smell of confederate jasmine seeped in. I smiled and looked at my vines in full bloom, scenting the air with their sweet aroma.
Traffic was light, to my great surprise, and before I knew it, I was heading toward Macon, Georgia.
After filling up on coffee and gas near Macon, I continued my journey. I turned The radio to a 60s station and listened to music I knew well. Songs evoke the most amazing feelings and sweet memories if you let them.
The road became flat and straight, so I began reading the billboards which line the highway. You can have the world's most fabulous meal at Papa Somebodies for $5. In Cordele, Georgia, a sign boasts, "The Gateway to South Georgia." There is a Jolly RV park, an Antique Mall with thousands of square feet, and a King Frog store beckoning you. Some signs made me laugh out loud.
There is something for every traveler on this road. How could one be bored?
When I reached Valdosta, I sent a message to an old high-school friend who calls this town his home.
"I am waving to you as I pass through to Florida!" I guess my friend thought that silly, but I refused not to be entertained.
I began looking beyond the billboards to the hill-less land of South Georgia. My son was born in Moultrie, where I lived for only a year. Those South Georgia bugs didn't bother me much because I had excellent friends and neighbors who never bugged me.
I passed vibrant green pastures where cows grazed and lay among shade trees.
Farmland was abundant with new crops, and an occasional tractor citing reminded me of my wonderful Granddaddy.
Finally, I crossed the Florida line. New billboards were advertising Disney Discount Tickets. A rest area and Welcome Station were coming up and I pulled in. I watched kids having their pictures taken in front of a molded 5-foot-tall dolphin statue as they squealed with excitement.
"Come on, guys. Mickey Mouse is waiting for us!". Their father yelled as they raced toward their car.
The world's most giant alligator was just a mile ahead, along with complimentary orange juice. I remember seeing that gator on my first family vacation as a young child. We rode in a hot, un-air-conditioned car for 12 hours, and I wouldn't take anything for it.
The next thing I knew, I was on the double dull Florida Turnpike, with the radio blaring summer songs by the Beach Boys. I always loved the beginning of summer.
Summer meant vacation, visiting my grandparents, swimming, sleeping late, catching lightning bugs, watching fireworks, and watermelon feast. Of course, picnics and hayrides were a special treat.
"Oops, my exit is here! How did that happen so fast? My back didn't even hurt!! "
The following morning at 9 am, I watched my most precious angel in the world graduate to middle school with honors. I was very proud. However, I needed to be sure to tell her something essential before I drove home.
"Avery, life is not about the destination but more about taking the time to enjoy the journey. Stop to smell the jasmine, listen to an old song, and remember your wonderful friends and family. Take the opportunity to laugh as often as you can at silly stuff and learn from any mistakes you make. Keep your eyes focused on the God that turns the pastures green and provides a shade tree for all of us. Remember, it is an honor to take the ride. If you do, the journey will never be boring, but instead, downright beautiful." Just like my ride.
