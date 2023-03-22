In response to Nancy Jo Kirk's letter concerning the Bible, Jesus, and homosexuality. First, she claims that since God is the Creator, then He also created homosexuality. This is a common misunderstanding. God did not create sin, suffering or death. Adam and Eve brought sin into the world. Suffering and death are the result.
She then claims that Jesus never made a negative statement about it. This is the same mistake that many make in misunderstanding what the Bible is and who Jesus is. The entire Bible is the Word of God. Jesus is God, the Son; also called the Word of God. His teaching purpose was to correct the false teaching of the Jewish leaders and to clarify misunderstandings. There was no need for further instruction regarding homosexuality because they all accepted what the scriptures already said: it is a sin. However, when Paul wrote to the Gentile churches he had to instruct them about all sorts of sins (idol worship, eating meat sacrificed to idols, adultery, homosexuality, etc) because it was part of the culture they were living in.
It is important to note that neither Jesus nor Paul ever condemned people for their past sins, but they emphasized repentance (i.e. turning away from) their sinful practices. So, God, who wrote both the new and old testaments, made no mistake, and He has not changed His mind about what is a sin. God loves the whole world, but He hates the sin in our lives. And we, Christians, must do the same.
