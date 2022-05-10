For business opportunities, my wife Mary and I moved 20 times during our first 20 years of marriage, and first came to Georgia in 1990. In 1998 we bought a home in east Cobb so that our daughter could attend Walton High School. By 1999, we decided to make Cobb County our forever home. After our daughter graduated from KSU, we bought our dream home blueprints and almost two acres in northwest unincorporated Cobb, hired a builder, broke ground in 2006, and moved in on Christmas Eve 2007. We retired in 2020.
Now we are presented with a decision to incorporate a new city of Lost Mountain, so we decided to share our thoughts.
While nowhere is perfect, we chose to live where we do because we like it better than anywhere else we have ever lived. We hope to preserve our home for as long as possible and be able to have maximum influence regarding future changes.
We respect the character and judgment of those who advocated for putting cityhood on the ballot. We have known Ginny Ehrhart, Scott Johnson, Bert Reeves, and Ed Setzler for a combined total of almost 50 years. Also, we respect the opinions of Dick Yarbrough (the Lewis Grizzard of our time), Ron Sifen (a great friend and community advocate), and Fred Beloin (Cobb Planning Commissioner for District 1). Based on their recommendations, and the feasibility study, we did a great deal of reading and research, attended several virtual town halls, and discussed the issue with our friends and neighbors.
Rather than creating a new level of government, we think cityhood transfers a limited number of crucial government functions regarding development to a group of locally elected officials who will be more accountable to the people of Lost Mountain.
We doubt that excessive high-density housing and mass transit are inevitable, but even if they are, we want to postpone them for as long as possible. There are no guarantees that cityhood will achieve this goal, but we think that the risk of voting for cityhood is far less than the risk of not doing so.
Lost Mountain cityhood is a great opportunity for increased and affordable local control. We look forward to helping to guide the future city as “Lost Mountaineers”.
