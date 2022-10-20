Due to the current high inflation rate which permeates the entire U.S. economy, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced an 8.7% cost of living increase in Social Security benefits for 2023. No question such an increase will provide much needed financial help to many current social security recipients. For that we are thankful.
The reality is Social Security is facing some financial issues, The program’s trust funds, which it relies on when its financial obligations exceed its incoming revenue, are projected to run out of money by 2034. At that point, beneficiaries could face a 20% reduction in their Social Security income — unless, of course, Congress intervenes.
However, the sustainability of the SSA to provide full benefits even through year 2034 has and will be greatly affected by this 2023 increase and the probability of similar inordinate increases in the upcoming years. Any reasonable re-projection of the SSA’s inability to pay full benefits based upon the inordinate benefits increase in 2023 and potential subsequent significant annual increases would probably indicate an inability to pay full benefits earlier than 2034. Our country’s leaders must 1) act smartly to bring inflation down to acceptable levels to avoid the need for on-going inordinate annual Social Security cost of living increases and 2) implement actions to deal with the continual financial shortcomings within the Social Security program.
Dealing with this Social Security financial crisis, which could rear its ugly head in less than 10 years, will require actual cooperation by leaders who recognize and care about how impactful the consequences will be. What do you think the probability is for that?
