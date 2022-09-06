I have concerns about President Biden’s college loan forgiveness plan. I believe he is doing this for political reasons and for votes in the next election. He will not be getting mine!
As a retired educator, I believe higher education is important and very much encourage it.
I received the National Student Defense Loan from the government in 1962 which required that I teach in a public school for five years to pay off the loan.
My husband and I put ourselves and our children through college by working extra hours, sacrificing vacations, driving old cars, eating at home, using coupons, trying to scrimp and save, etc. We are now using our retirement savings with a 529 plan to assist our grandchildren as they enter college.
I believe most of the problem is the unreasonable rising costs of a college education and the collage loan companies, both public and private who con unsuspecting young people with limited financial intelligence to borrow money at high rates they cannot afford.
Now those of us who are retired and other families who have worked hard and are still working will pay the price by being taxed for those who did not.
I am very much opposed to this giveaway and suggest that the money better be spent on scholarships to needy qualified students, including loans for careers that are in need such as educators. Thanks for listening to my concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.