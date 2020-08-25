There it was. The first pink flower. When my husband Mel Fein died last year, our crape myrtle was in full bloom. And one tiny blossom meant more were on the way as the first anniversary of his death grew closer. Nature does not lie.
The crape myrtle had been my gift to him on his birthday a decade ago. Each year since, I’d take a picture of him in front of it. The tree was radiant in late August, bigger and better as it grew. Mel stood strong and confident at its base. One year older, but both were alive and beautiful. These were happy memories.
Last year we cheated a bit and took the picture early, several weeks before his birthday. The flowers were just coming out. It’s one of the last photos I have of him.
As Mel’s pancreatic cancer grew worse, friends, family and hospice professionals frequently visited our home. We had many discussions on the screened-in deck in the shadow of that lovely crepe myrtle. It symbolized beauty even in the face of death.
Before Mel died, he wrote “On Running out of Road,” a Cherokee Tribune column announcing that he was dying. He also wrote a column for the MDJ called “A Reluctant Farewell” where he made it clear that he didn’t want to go. He had unfinished business.
The days that followed his passing are something of a blur. Suddenly I was alone. But getting back to normal was not automatic. I couldn’t watch the news for several months. It was something he loved to do and a reminder of his absence.
When I finally did start watching again, I was surprised that life marched on. Here were the same newscasters, FOX commentators, and media personalities going about as if nothing had happened. But a lot had happened.
People who knew Mel sometimes ask me what he would think of current events. It’s probably more of a rhetorical question, really. He would have had no sympathy for violent troublemakers, BLM rioters, and statue-topplers. Defunding the police? Don’t be absurd!
Likewise, his weekly column readers might wonder what he would have made of Trump’s handling of the pandemic, candidate Biden, and vice presidential pick. Given Mel’s strong political beliefs, one can pretty well guess the answers here, too.
Mel was not a fan of Kamala Harris. He based his initial opinion on her treatment of Brett Kavanaugh during the confirmation hearings. He thought her nasty, disrespectful and in love with the limelight. In one op-ed Mel wrote that Harris had no real policy center — instead, most of what she displayed was merely done for effect.
As for Joe Biden, describing him as sleepy and low energy were among the nicer criticisms.
I think Mel might have been surprised to know that Rep. John Lewis also died of pancreatic cancer in a relatively short time frame. He would have been pleased that Alex Trebek, host of “Jeopardy!” survives the same disease. The death of Herman Cain from COVID-19 would have saddened him, but he would blame the virus, not Trump.
But there are a few unanswered questions that defy speculation. I found some old photo booth pictures of Mel in his upstairs dresser. These were the selfies of the day. He looks young — but when and where were the photos taken? I’ll never know. I am still coming to grips with the fact that I can’t ask.
There are also reminders that I didn’t see coming. When trying to figure out dinner, I’ll occasionally find frozen foods that I don’t like, still taking up space. I know how old they are because Mel bought them. That means they’ve been in the freezer for at least a year.
The same goes for dry goods. Mel was optimistic and always bought in bulk. Amazingly, the many boxes of cereal and bottles of apple juice have some shelf life left.
People say that the one-year anniversary of a loved one’s death is some kind of milestone. And there’s truth in that conventional wisdom. But a year is also not so long. To quote the sci-fi movie “Gattaca,” “It’s just once around the sun.”