Most of the country is election weary. Republicans feel cheated, while some on the left still cannot believe that half of the population voted for Trump. As Dems come to the realization that there was no blue landslide, many are madder than ever before. Imagine if Trump were to pull it off!
These folks believe in guilt by association. They want Trump supporters to be punished for thought crimes. Their logic dictates that MAGA people are not only conservatives, they are white supremacists, racists, sexists, homophobes, and transphobes. I’ve been told this is not simply an opinion; it is fact.
Case in point is the friend who says if you voted for Trump, then please defriend, unfriend, or just get out. To paraphrase: “I don’t want your racist, bigoted presence anywhere near me.” Will they be adding names to an enemies list? Although I’m not feeling the love, I don’t defriend them because I want to know what they are saying.
Another ploy is that a vote for Trump is a vote against them personally. They tell you that another Trump term will destroy everything they hold near and dear: “ I or my loved ones will die of Covid-19 or at the hands of the racist police because of your vote.” Or “I’ll be out of a job and my marriage will be declared illegal because you didn’t vote for Biden.”
Bottom line: Your vote for Trump means you don’t care about them.
Other Biden supporters are dripping with paternalistic condescension. They pity you but they know what is best: “I’m so disappointed in your lack of judgement, but since Biden won, you should be happy that Trump is gone. The scales will now be lifted from your eyes.”
And then there’s the “get over it just as we got over it in 2016” response. As if they did any such thing!
All such types of emotional blackmail make me angry. But I’m not here to defend myself for voting the way I want. If people really believe I am a monster for voting conservative, then so be it.
If this were simply intolerance of different political views, it wouldn’t be so dangerous. But no, many on the left really believe that they are defending a secular humanist vision against religious judgmentalism. Ironic, then, that they are intolerant and judgmental in condemning the average American.
True believers on the left should probably try to get an idea of how ordinary people think. Oftentimes, they only associate with like others. These are the liberals who wonder why they don’t know any Trump supporters. Incestuous and cloistered, they tell you to take a hike if you’re not subscribing to the neo-Marxist worldview. They are baffled by true diversity.
The socialist utopia is going nowhere for mainstream Americans, who understand that some degree of human hierarchy and individualism are simply part of who we are. Ask a normal person about fairness. They will tell you that the truly needy need our mercy, but free riders need not apply.
Mainstream Americans know that common sense and American values are not anathema, as the left would like us to believe. They defy cultural relativism in favor of what’s right and wrong. These are the folks who pray rather than protest; they work rather than riot.
But the hate against Trump supporters has gotten so out of hand that even wearing the color red can get you the evil eye. Dear liberals, contrary to what you’ve been told, smart, white, suburban women who can think for themselves do exist! I had lunch with 10 of them recently. In person. In a restaurant in downtown Canton. Conservatives all, I submit we are more well informed about the issues than many who would tear us down.
Fortunately, I still have Democrat friends who appreciate our common humanity. They are happy about Biden, but not gloating over it. Sometimes we just talk about the weather or the phases of the moon. We continue to appreciate each other’s pets, children and backyard photos, even though we though didn’t vote the same. People like this matter.
The others can just leave out the friend door.
Linda, I made a pact with myself a long time ago, never to discuss politics face-to-face with liberals. I had come to the understanding that there was no way they could be converted, and they darn sure were never going to convert me. Your situation, however, is totally different, since you are "in the belly of the beast" being on a college campus with other professors. There is just no way to avoid the discussion of politics. It would have been a mistake for me to have pursued that as a vocation. Telling ones peers that they are darn idiots is not a good thing for comity in the workforce, even though that is what they are.
So, may I wish you the best in your work environment, and may I make this comment. At times like this, we need the reasoned voice of Mel Fein more than ever before. God bless his memory.
