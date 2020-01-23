By all accounts I should hate professional football. As a woman, I’m not supposed to be enraptured by a male-dominated sport. Since I’m also a sociology professor and a feminist, well, let us just say that most people would not guess that I’m a superfan.
But I love the NFL. I always have. In many ways it kept me going after my husband’s death. If others look down their noses at me for watching it, so be it. I’ll simply enjoy being who I am.
Academics don’t usually like pro football. They make sure you know it, whether you care or not. They’ll tell you the whole sport is nasty, brutish and violent. Not to mention it’s sexist, masculinist, and exploitative. Sophisticates may prefer to call it “American football” thus distinguishing it from less-offensive European soccer.
Others may say they only like college football because it’s somehow better than the pros. But they rarely give a satisfactory answer as to why. It’s essentially the same game, with similar risks and fewer benefits.
Don’t get me wrong, I love rooting for my alma mater(s). It’s even more fun when they win. The pageantry and revelry of college football are legendary, especially when you are still a student.
But with the NFL, there is an enduring and revolving cast of characters with whom you develop a relationship. Watching the same players over a decade or more, you may feel like you know them. This is not limited to the field or after game press conferences. Indeed, one’s favorite players can also be seen hawking products, even airing during the games they’re playing in.
Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers has long been entertaining us with his State Farm commercials. Adding Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs to the ad campaign was probably a stroke of genius. Certainly, Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns (bless his heart) does good work for Progressive — at least he was good at something this year.
Pro football has been amusing my family for decades. For us, it provides a common glue. On a recent trip home, I received high praise from my father. He said, “Linda, you’re fun to watch football with.” Well, I learned it from you, Dad.
I have pleasant memories of a younger version of my father pacing the living room, throwing pillows at the television set when things didn’t go the Dallas Cowboys’ way. And cursing. There was a lot of cursing, as I recall.
But my mom likes football, too. She usually bases her loyalty on whether or not she finds the quarterback or head coach appealing. That’s as good a reason as any, one I’m guilty of resorting to as well.
Not long ago, my sister (who prefers college ball) texted me, “Clemson or LSU?” We then volleyed back and forth on the relative merits of Joe Burrow versus Trevor Lawrence. My other sister loves the Minnesota Vikings just because she likes their Nordic-looking mascot.
My late husband, Dr. Mel Fein, was more of a baseball fan. He grew up loving the Brooklyn Dodgers and Ebbets Field. It wasn’t until his stint at the University of Wisconsin that he got major exposure to college and NFL football. It was also in Wisconsin that he ate his first McDonald’s meal. Is there a connection? Of course there is.
It’s the blue-collar connection. Pro football is about as blue-collar as you can get, apart from professional wrestling or monster trucks. Not that there’s anything wrong with pro wrestling or monster trucks!
Obviously, being a fan is not without pain. Sports are cruel. I am completely serious when I say that some of the worst days in my life were when my sports team lost, sometimes so badly that the loss got a name. For example, “The Fumble” and “The Drive” were Cleveland Browns’ losses to the Denver Broncos in consecutive AFC championship games. This was in the 1980s, well before most of my students were born, yet it still hurts to revisit.
After my adopted team, the Atlanta Falcons, lost the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots, I almost swore off the NFL. “The Collapse” was so stunning that I didn’t want anything more to do with pro football. Not that watching college football was any easier. Need I mention Georgia’s loss to Alabama in eerily similar circumstances the very next year?
But I continue to watch and have spent the last few months doing so. Football has provided a comforting background noise with moments of suspenseful pleasure. As the Super Bowl approaches, games get fewer, and then it is over. Even though I’ll miss it, the end of football is actually a good thing. February in Georgia means spring, and with that, new beginnings are not far behind.