Back in the turbulent sixties, there was a popular slogan that made the rounds that said "If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem." And when it comes to the Cumberland Community Improvement District (CID) nothing could be closer to the truth. With our federal government in debt to the tune of $32 trillion, you'd think the fiscally responsible thing to do would be to reduce government spending rather than cook up yet another wasteful spending project to add to what will become an unsustainable debt.
If that was your thinking, you'd be dead wrong when it comes to the CID. In the spirit of wildly profligate government spending, it is, according the MDJ (12/27/2023, page one) seeking $7 million "...toward planning and design of the Sweep which includes a self-driving shuttle to circle...the District."
Currently the CID has a number of manually driven buses lumbering around the District that are funded by a tax imposed by local hotels, and are notorious for their lack of patronage, sometimes running with no passengers in them. Since we already know that there is little to no demand for the self-driving buses proposed by the CID, why is it seeking to add to the national debt with such wasteful spending? Such profligacy boggles the mind, as in boondoggle. Hopefully, saner minds will prevail within the Federal Dept. of Transportation considering the funding request, and will sweep The Sweep into the dustbin of history.
