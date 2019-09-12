DEAR EDITOR:
Having a potty-mouth does not make you cool or sophisticated. All it does is show a lack of vocabulary and makes you look like an ignoramus. Get yourself a dictionary and/or a thesaurus and learn more descriptive words. You will impress people more by using a variety of words instead of the f-word over and over. That is just boring.
A word to parents: Your children listen to and imitate you. As a kindergarten teacher, I had to spend time at the beginning of the school year explaining to some children that some words were not appropriate. Their reply was that Mom and/or Dad says it all the time. Children are great imitators and they have no filters at the age of 5 or 6. Parents would be appalled to know what their children reveal about what goes on at home.
Lucretia Adams
Smyrna