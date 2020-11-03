In July 1864, 400 very young women and children were arrested in Roswell, Georgia, and forced into wagons and taken to Marietta after the mill where they worked was destroyed. Their crime? Working at a mill making cloth for Confederate soldiers. In Marietta, these 400 were forced into railcars and shipped to unknown destinations in either Indiana or Kentucky where they were abandoned. Their fate as refugees in the North was directed by the infamous Union General William Tecumseh Sherman. No one knows the struggles these young and naive women faced as most never returned to Roswell. Many probably dealt with prejudice and resentment being refugees from the South. Others starved and some of the women gave up their children as they could not care for them.
It took years before these women could find jobs and save enough money for a return trip to Roswell. However, most did not return after forming relationships far from Roswell, so there was little reason to return. (For more info, Google “The Lost Mill Workers of Roswell).
Sherman was brutal and an all-out war leader unleashing atrocities on Southern civilians. Lincoln hired evil European mercenaries to carry out brutalities, torture, rape against Southerners. Troops stole the livestock and destroyed crops. They poured salt over the fields, leaving them barren. They threw animal carcasses into wells which caused illness or death to those who drank the water.
The Union estimated that their damage to Georgia’s military resources at $100 million and $20 million went to the Union’s advantage. Ohio Congressman, Clement Vallandigham, said the war was ”for the purpose of crushing out liberty and erecting a despotism.” (Lincoln banished Vallandigham from the North). Charles Dickens, 1862, said the following: “The Northern onslaught upon slavery was no more than a specious hubbub designed to conceal its desire for economic control of the Southern states.”
Had Northern troops traveled South for the sole purpose of freeing slaves, why destroy the South in the process? Was it necessary to burn down churches, businesses, and thousands of homes leaving women and children homeless and starving? Or, why deport 400 naive and young women miles away from their homes where they faced unknown hardships and peril?
Help me tell the truth about this part of the war. Sign my petition at the below link, so that Sherman’s “war crimes” can be addressed. Go to www.change.org/ReparationsfortheSouth.
Mary Stevens
Marietta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.