DEAR EDITOR:
With Christmas a little over a month away it seems that we have forgotten Thanksgiving Day — all media attention is on the Dec. 25th sales! I wonder why? Have we nothing to be thankful for? Or is this part of a leftist media strategy to remove any part of our national heritage?
Jack Riddle
Smyrna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.