DEAR EDITOR:
It seems to me that many are concerned with the coronavirus and all the disasters that seem to be occurring not only in our country, but all over the world. We have witness in our country alone fires, destructive storms, political upheaval, and division global warming, and in our present time we have the coronavirus worldwide.
The Word of God from Genesis to the Book of Revelation reveals that when a nation or country turns away from God and violates the principles of His Word then these kinds of things are seen. In the books of Matthew, Romans, II Timothy and several other places of God’s Word, we find these kinds of things taking place that’s proclaimed would happen in the last days. God’s Word tells that in the last days that these things would take place and would get worse because we have failed in worshiping, honoring, and keeping His Word.
His word says, “As in the days of Noah — just before the flood” and “In the days of Lot — just before the destruction of Sodom,” so shall it be in the last days”
Rev. John B. Creech Sr.
Smyrna