DEAR EDITOR:
I would like to begin by agreeing with two tenets expressed in your letter: (1) America is an idea and (2) The states are responsible for their own monuments and memorials. Then we began to differ. How long does it take for an idea to maturate? The evil of slavery is 400 years in America while 244 years of inalienable rights has left gross inequities in our society. Every measure leaves African Americans with the short end of the stick: economics, education, health care, to name a few. After four score years of this, I don’t have time to wait and I certainly don’t wish a repeat for my grandchildren. The monuments are used to embolden repetition on the same ills of the southern past. What Confederate memorials do I need to remind me: to drink from the colored water fountain, sit in the back, study from books discarded by white students, pick cotton to buy my own books in high school, ride bus used by white students, enroll in Tuskegee as my only option to study engineering in Alabama then a year later (1963) watch Gov. George Wallace (would-be president) stand in the school door at Tuscaloosa. Then I served 23 years in the U.S. Air Force to protect and defend.
Congressman, every chance you get, make laws that recognize America is now and no one has to wait for inalienable rights. We want America now.
Walter G. Robinson
Marietta