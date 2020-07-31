DEAR EDITOR:
Always like Dick Yarborough, but not this column (“A letter of support for Cobb County schoolteachers,” MDJ, 7/29). We need to get the kids back to school. We need to get the teachers teaching and schools open. The kids need to be with their friends and have that time together you can only have in the school environment. I worked at a school and that is where children thrive. These last five months has our kids acting afraid and not trusting anyone or anything, that has to change.
Terry ReevesHanger
Roswell