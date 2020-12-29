DEAR EDITOR:
Praise to Judi Thatch’s article “A disgrace to our great nation”! She expressed my thoughts exactly. I would also like to see the political ads canceled when early voting begins. Citizens know for whom they will be voting and thousands of people have already voted. We do not need to hear more negative ads.
Anita H. Bane
Mableton
