DEAR EDITOR:
We are a country in distress. 5 million cases. 159,000 deaths. And, COVID-19 continues its assault on American lives. 40 million lost jobs. The unemployment system inundated with claims. Businesses closing. School year in jeopardy. Educators and parents struggle to keep children safe while not letting them fall too far behind. Agitators fuel the tension between protesters and law enforcement creating a dangerous situation for all involved. Altercations over masks have become an everyday occurrence. Life changed so quickly; six months ago seems like a distant, faded memory.
We are a country divided. The disconnect between parties is so great, finding a middle ground seems impossible. We are at war with each other; and the animosity will only intensify the closer we get to election day.
We are a country in dilemma. At this point, there is no easy fix. Our problems aren’t going to miraculously disappear. Pretending the crisis doesn’t exist or denying its’ severity will do nothing but prolong its’ existence. Recovery is going to require effort and cooperation from everyone.
We are a country with a decision. We all want life to go back to normal. I don’t think that’s going to happen If we continue to battle each other. We’ve got to find a way to work together. And, this has to start in Washington. If those we elected to represent us can’t get on the same page, how can they expect us to? Now isn’t the time to argue about how we got here. Because if we don’t start acting like the UNITED States of America, I’m afraid the hard times might be here to stay.
Dena Pritchett
Marietta