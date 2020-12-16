DEAR EDITOR:
The headlines of the Marietta Daily Journal today, Dec. 8, 2020, said that the votes have been certified with Biden winning Georgia by 11,779 votes. I never doubted that the votes were counted wrong. Possibly by a very few.
My concern was, and still is whether or not they were legitimate votes. I am referring to the mail-in ballots in particular. Who, if anybody, checks each and every ballot to see if it was cast by a legal registered voter? When the mail in ballot was implemented it appeared to me that it was opening the door for possible fraud. I don’t know if there was any fraud or not, but to me, and I don’t think I am alone in my suspicions, it at least raises some doubts.
If you were to mix counterfeit money in with legitimate money, no matter how many times you count it, it will come out the same. The difference is obvious if it is scrutinized.
To me it defies logic that a man like Joe Biden who has been in politics for about 50 years, and to my knowledge accomplished nothing, hardly did any politicking at all, and when he did, didn’t know where he was, had very few people at his rallies, while President Trump had thousands at almost all of his rallies. His running mate, Kamala Harris, when she was running for the Democrat nomination for president, dropped out very close to the beginning because of a lack of support. Now it seems as though they will be president and vice president of the United States. I truly believe that the Democrats could have chosen almost any two people at random to run for president and vice president, and the results would have been the same.
In short I can say that I have lost faith in our election process, and I don’t believe I am in the minority. If the election somehow was not legitimate and somehow rigged, it does give the appearance that it might have been, and if it was, we are no better than one of the third-world countries. Maybe time will tell.
George Jackson
Marietta
(1) comment
George, EVERY vote is needed in the Senate Run-off Election to save us from the Democrat debacle that is close to being a reality! Please vote one more time for David Perdue & Kelly Loefler!! Thanks!!
